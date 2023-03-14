While 2022 inflicted unprecedented hardships on populations around the world due to climate-driven disasters and soaring inflation and gas prices, the year was the most lucrative ever for the fossil fuel industry, with the five largest western oil and gas companies alone raking in a combined $200 billion in profits.
Meanwhile, it is now well-documented that emissions from fossil fuels are the dominant cause of the climate crisis. Yet, because of record profits, the oil companies — and those who invest in them — have no incentive to reduce emissions and switch to clean energy.
If we allow this to continue, we are sacrificing our future, and that of generations to come, to appease those who are reaping profits from the extraction and sale of fossil fuels. This is obscene and immoral. But, fortunately, there is something we can do to change this.
Oil companies depend on investors, consisting largely of private and public pension funds, and financial institutions such as the ones where many of us do our banking. The worst offenders are JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America — who together account for one-quarter of all fossil fuel financing identified over the last six years (according to the Banking on Climate Chaos Report 2022).
Because their holdings in fossil fuel companies account for only a small percentage of their total investments, these banks could easily shift their funds to companies that produce clean energy or to other industries altogether. It’s only because the oil companies are generating record profits by charging us more at the pumps that banks have, up to this point, maintained the status quo. This is where we come in.
When we tell these banks that we are going to move our money to other ‘climate-friendly’ banks and credit unions (and there are plenty of them), only then will they have the incentive to change and divest from fossil fuel companies.
On Tuesday, March 21, I invite you to join me and thousands of Americans across the country for a national day of action organized by Third Act, a coalition of Americans over the age of 60. The banks may not pay as much attention as they should to younger people because they don’t have much money yet, but they will definitely pay attention to us older Americans who hold over 70 percent of the wealth in this country.
There are 10 locations in the Bay Area where people will be gathering to let banks know that we will close our accounts, cut up our credit cards and boycott them if they don’t move their investments out of fossil fuels.
Here on the Coastside, we will be gathering in front of Chase Bank in the Linda Mar Shopping Center in Pacifica from 9:30-11:30 a.m. There will be dozens of protesters displaying signs and handing out flyers and some media outlets covering the protest. The more people who join this effort, the more effective it will be.
For more information, visit the Third Act webpage (https://thirdact.org/national-day-of-action/) or contact me through the Coastside Jewish Community.
Rabbi Moshe Heyn is the spiritual leader of the Coastside Jewish Community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.