Dear Reader,
I write to remind you that someone loves you. You know this, of course, just as you know you do not need to read an opinion piece to learn about love. Yet we allow people we have never met to tell us things about love all the time. These individuals shape our awareness of what love should look like.
Sometimes they are authors — or auteurs. Carson McCullers teaches us about healing after a loss of love in her seminal short story, “A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.” Michael Curtiz’s “Casablanca” and Guillermo Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” woo us with grand, sweeping tales that suggest that we can and will be saved by love. For as long as most of us have been watching movies, we have been trained to expect a happy ending where love wins.
Other people teach us more tragic lessons. Some years ago, when I lived and worked on the East Coast, a young person’s life came to a heartbreaking end. I later learned that this person identified as gay and was rejected by their family for this. I can’t help but think that, if only this person’s family had been more open, more able to love this individual, they would still be with us.
Why can’t love win for everybody? The maligning of queer people is a pandemic, and it is not new. But with increasing visibility and rights it seems like queer folks are being loved less, not more. Over the past few years, transgender youth, trans athletes, and drag queens have been scrutinized and silenced out of fear and misunderstanding.
Yes, this is even happening in California, even in our community. In early May, myself and others met at Mac Dutra Park to learn about the scheduled events for Pride Month. At one point, a group of women walked by, took note of the Pride flags, and shook their heads at us. A man drove west down Kelly snickering “gay, gay, gay.” This word, of course, is not a bad one unless it is weaponized.
I know the United States isn’t the only country with social problems and I know the quality of life here is better than it is in other places. But I don’t live in those other places. I live here and I thought people were free to invoke the Kinsey scale in California. I thought we could still grab hold of that metaphoric gold and be ourselves.
In my work with community college students, I often find myself referencing Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. The basic premise is that if we lack necessities like food and shelter, it may be difficult to focus on health and safety. If we are sick or grieving, our interpersonal relationships and our academic and professional careers may become subordinated. Love and belonging is the third tier to be achieved after physiological and safety needs. Looking closer at Maslow’s hierarchy 80 years after its inception, I think this third tier comes too late. A sense of acceptance belongs in the same category as the right to a good night’s sleep.
We can all be one of those people who influence how others think about love. What if we could all commit to loving and accepting children from the moment they are born? What if we promised to teach tolerance? This practice doesn’t have to take a lot of time out of busy workdays. Instead, it can become a sort of mantra. My own single mother taught my sister and me simple words about tolerance: nice or neutral. Or, since this is California, let us invoke the Golden (State) Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
The late writer and luminary James Baldwin said it best: “I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hates so stubbornly is because they sense, once hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with pain.” To conclude, you are loved even if you hate, but please try to love more. Today is a good day to start.
Megan Duffy Brown is the co-curator and co-emcee of Speakers’ Space, which holds a monthly open mic showcase and engages in community poetry projects in and around Half Moon Bay.
(1) comment
Well said and, unfortunately, much needed right here in Half Moon Bay. Love and kindness are values that serve the individual, the community, and all in between.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.