My name is Burdine Atherton. I am a blonde, blue-eyed, 17-year-old white girl who attends a private school in the Bay Area. Although I’m not necessarily the type of person who springs to mind when you think of the Black Lives Matter movement, I have always been an advocate and ally for people of color.
However, the recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and too many others have made me realize that there is much more that I can do as a young white person to actively fight racism. I want to share my journey and discuss what I have learned in order to help others like me learn, grow, and make change.
As a white person in today’s society I have enormous privilege. I have always recognized this privilege, and I have also been aware of the history and horrors of systemic racism and oppression in our country. But I always struggled with taking action; how could I effect meaningful change?
In the past few weeks, I have begun a deep dive into anti-racism reading and learning what is needed to end systemic racism in our country. Honestly, I’m ashamed to say that it has taken me this long. I was not vocal enough, and did not research what it really takes to dismantle systemic racism.
I used to think of my privilege as something negative that I should suppress, when in actuality it is a powerful tool that I can use to support the causes I believe in.
Ijeoma Oluo, author of “So You Want to Talk About Race,” writes, “Your privilege is the biggest benefit you can bring to the movement.” That was a revelation for me — that I might leverage my privilege to support racial justice. People of color do not have this powerful tool, and, when used correctly, it can cause serious harm to our oppressive systems.
My white privilege gives me access to a white audience that others don’t enjoy. My white privilege makes my voice powerful because people listen to me. When I speak up against racism, I face far less risk than when people of color do. My white privilege means that I am able to talk about racism but not experience it. I can choose when to speak up.
In response to the ongoing, horrific police brutality against black people, social media has been flooded with information spreading awareness and outlining actions to take. I have texted, called, petitioned and protested, all through resources I found on social media. To be frank, these are actions everybody should take because they are simple, easy and effective. But much more needs to be done.
So, what am I going to do? I’m going to continue to educate myself, learn and adapt. I’m going to question authority, power and oppressive systems. Not only am I going to question them, but I’m going to use my platform of privilege to demand change. I’m going to have difficult discussions with my family and others, and continue the dialogue even after the news cycle ends. I’m going to make a conscious effort to support black businesses. The cycle of poverty experienced by communities of color is part of our unjust systems that unfairly allocate resources. Spending money at black-owned businesses helps to break that cycle.
Will I be perfect with these intentions? Definitely not, and I’ll probably be very uncomfortable when pursuing them. But as Oluo puts it, “You can make a measurable impact in the fight against racism if you are willing to take on the uncomfortable truths of your privilege.”
So I leave you with this newly embraced insight from my 17-year-old self: The only solution to systemic racism is systemic change, which requires self-reflection from all white people.
Embrace your discomfort, work to understand your privilege, and use your power to fight racism; but understand that while you take the time to realize we need change, people of color continue to be murdered and oppressed.
Burdine Atherton will be a senior at Head-Royce School in Oakland.
The indoctrination is strong here.
Just one question - are Hispanic, Asian and others worthy of helping or nah?
