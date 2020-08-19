The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District understands the important physical, emotional and mental health benefits that access to public open space and nature provide to our communities, particularly during the current pandemic. Our open space preserves, which protect critical habitat and offer a place of refuge for native species, have now also become a refuge for people, as the pressures of shelter-at-home wear on. Midpen staff remain dedicated to restoring and caring for these natural lands, to developing new opportunities for the public to connect with nature and to performing our public safety obligations through activities like wildland fire fuel reduction.
In their deliberations on upcoming economic relief and recovery, our state and federal governments need to include green solutions and green jobs in their response. By working together to prioritize natural resources, open spaces and working lands during this public health crisis, we can realize benefits to people, nature and the economy. Midpen’s natural infrastructure projects reduce the risk of wildland fire and flooding, protect clean drinking water downstream, promote mixed-age forests and enhance habitat quality for fish and other wildlife. Our work also improves air quality through increased carbon sequestration for greater climate resilience. Prioritizing this work can also help invigorate our regional economic activity through the many technical experts, contractors and workers we hire and depend on to accomplish these projects. Estimates from a recent report from TOGETHER Bay Area and its 60-plus conservation member organizations show that with sufficient funding, more than 10,500 ready-to-go jobs could be enabled across 600 green infrastructure projects.
Midpen’s work with the California Conservation Corps at Coal Creek Open Space Preserve is one example. Midpen recently received a $232,000 Proposition 68 grant from the CCC. Leveraging our own $300,000 in match funding, this green infrastructure project will reduce wildland fire risk while preserving biodiversity on almost 50 acres of forested land. The reduction in fuel will slow the spread of fire, allowing additional time for responding fire personnel to arrive on scene and for local residents to evacuate safely, all while promoting forest health. For this project alone, almost a dozen young people enrolled in the CCC will be working to reduce vegetation in an ecologically sensitive manner, gaining natural resource management training, learning valuable hands-on skills, and earning a paycheck. Our hope is that some of these young people, many of whom come from under-resourced communities, will discover a path leading from this green job experience to an impactful, lifelong green career.
As cities and counties across the state look toward recovery and resilience beyond the uncertainties of COVID-19, green infrastructure projects and partnerships will play an increasingly important role in restoring our communities, reinvigorating our economy, and fostering sustainability for natural and working lands. Investments in green infrastructure to build future green careers will help our region and state respond to wildland fire risk and the complex climate challenges that lie ahead. Midpen is proud to serve our community as we pursue our mission and seek to create opportunities for the next generation.
Ana Ruiz is general manager of Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District.
