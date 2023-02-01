As of Jan. 23, Half Moon Bay is statistically more dangerous than any country on the planet, or any city in the U.S. other than (maybe) St. Louis.
In general, the homicide rate of any municipality or country is expressed in homicides or intentional deaths per 100,000 people per year, and as a result it is possible to compare Half Moon Bay to other cities in the United States as they have ranked in recent years, as well as to countries around the world. When we do that it becomes clear how earthshaking Monday's events were to our little community.
Cut to the chase: Half Moon Bay is now either the "murder capital" of the United States, or is second only to St. Louis for the holder of that title. With a murder rate of 56 per 100,000 residents, our city is roughly at parity with St. Louis' historical average of about 62 per 100,000. Third is Baltimore with a historical rate of around 52 per 100,000.
A partial list of the top-10 countries for murder-rate includes Jamaica, Lesotho, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Honduras, South Africa and Mexico, all of which have a lower historical homicide rate than Half Moon Bay. As sad as it is to contemplate, the rate of homicide in Half Moon Bay now exceeds Mexico’s by a substantial margin.
But the real kicker is this, which most people likely won't want to admit: Before Monday afternoon, the migrant community was invisible to the vast majority of Half Moon Bay residents, who are only now acknowledging their presence due to the unfortunate fact of seven of them being killed on Monday, by another migrant worker. More tragic is the fact that in being murdered we have cynically claimed the previously invisible as our own.
Inequity is everywhere around us. The naive astonishment expressed by numerous politicians that this could happen here ignores the reality that in failing to provide people with a basic living wage, affordable housing and a minimal standard of health care we set the stage for bad outcomes of many types.
In the end Chunli Zhao was an enraged individual who believed he had no future and no reason not to extract his own full measure of retribution from the society he lived in. While nothing can excuse his behavior, as long as we consign our neighbors, through willful ignorance or intent, to living conditions that are equivalent to or even below the developing world, why should we expect anything less than a murder rate that would be representative of a developing country?
The seven people who were killed are forever gone. There is nothing more we can do for them now. What we can do is learn from our recent past by refocusing our efforts on the entirety of our migrant community who remain, by finding ways to care for and embrace everyone in our community, whether migrant, homeless, mentally ill or otherwise disaffected.
Our community will be judged in the future not by what just happened, but by what we did in response. By focusing our efforts on the inequity present in Half Moon Bay and the contribution it made to this outcome, perhaps we will find ourselves sliding back down the "list" to the bucolic community we thought (until very recently) we were.
Dave Eblovi is a resident of Half Moon Bay.
