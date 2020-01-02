  1. Home
Early in the 21st century and after years of resisting the “Carmelization” of our town, Half Moon Bay embraced it, complete with a Ritz-Carlton. And now, nearly two decades later, the Half Moon Bay City Council and the city are wringing their hands over trying to save what they are calling “heritage” Main Street from businesses that do not cater, frankly, to tourists.

The danger apparently is so great that the City Council thought it was urgent to pass an ordinance prohibiting anything other than eateries and retailers on the ground floors of four blocks of Main Street (from Pilarcitos Creek to Correas Street). At the Dec. 5 City Council meeting, Community Development Director Jill Ekas said, “There’s no limit to how many offices you could end up with on Main Street someday, the way the code is set up.” 

I’ve got news for those who fear we are losing the “heritage” feeling of Main Street: Half Moon Bay’s “heritage” is not high-priced shops and restaurants to attract out-of-towners. In the 1800s, towns like Half Moon Bay did not set themselves up as tourist draws. They were regular towns with regular businesses that included places to eat, places to buy things, places to work and places to get important business done. 

When I moved here in the last decade of the 20th century, Main Street offered some things for out-of-towners and quite a lot for locals. The anchor tenants were Half Moon Bay Feed and Fuel and Cunha’s Country Grocery. Rich Stone had his bike shop on Main Street. The NAPA auto parts store was more or less next door. Coastside Books was up the street in a cozy shop with a cat in the window. Placita Market, now on Purissima Street, stood on Main Street. To send faxes, I would go downtown to patronize a one-woman secretarial business across from Cunha’s. McCoffee (now Cafe Society) was our only cafe. A smaller Pasta Moon was the fancy place we took friends. There was an actual gas station with a service bay, which has been an empty hole for more years than anyone can remember.

We had just one shop that foreshadowed what Main Street looks like today: Cedanna, which sold arty housewares and decorative items and had a sister store in the Fillmore. 

The Carmelization of Half Moon Bay brought more tourists, not to mention traffic. I know many locals do patronize the shops on Main Street, but our town seems focused more on our visitors than on the needs of area residents. Roping off four blocks of the core to preserve as so-called “active” businesses seems to me a misguided way to make sure Main Street doesn’t become a series of storefront tech start-ups and lawyers, the latter of which seems to be a particular worry, and continues to bring in foot traffic (i.e. tourists) – and their dollars.  

Bruce Jones, who spoke during the public comment session of the Dec. 5 meeting, lamented the lack of professional space. “It is really quiet during the week here,” he said. “I would love to see more people downtown weekdays that are visiting restaurants and are working downtown and (see) a thriving professional life downtown.”

The city, the City Council and the people who support the ordinance say, “It’s only four blocks.” True, but locking down certain square footage only for visitor-serving businesses is not the answer. We need a balance and a mix. A better move would be to study how we, as a community, can encourage uses of our downtown that serve residents — as well as visitors. 

 

Katie Sanborn lives in El Granada and still feels like a newcomer after 30 years on the Coastside.

