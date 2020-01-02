Early in the 21st century and after years of resisting the “Carmelization” of our town, Half Moon Bay embraced it, complete with a Ritz-Carlton. And now, nearly two decades later, the Half Moon Bay City Council and the city are wringing their hands over trying to save what they are calling “heritage” Main Street from businesses that do not cater, frankly, to tourists.
The danger apparently is so great that the City Council thought it was urgent to pass an ordinance prohibiting anything other than eateries and retailers on the ground floors of four blocks of Main Street (from Pilarcitos Creek to Correas Street). At the Dec. 5 City Council meeting, Community Development Director Jill Ekas said, “There’s no limit to how many offices you could end up with on Main Street someday, the way the code is set up.”
I’ve got news for those who fear we are losing the “heritage” feeling of Main Street: Half Moon Bay’s “heritage” is not high-priced shops and restaurants to attract out-of-towners. In the 1800s, towns like Half Moon Bay did not set themselves up as tourist draws. They were regular towns with regular businesses that included places to eat, places to buy things, places to work and places to get important business done.
When I moved here in the last decade of the 20th century, Main Street offered some things for out-of-towners and quite a lot for locals. The anchor tenants were Half Moon Bay Feed and Fuel and Cunha’s Country Grocery. Rich Stone had his bike shop on Main Street. The NAPA auto parts store was more or less next door. Coastside Books was up the street in a cozy shop with a cat in the window. Placita Market, now on Purissima Street, stood on Main Street. To send faxes, I would go downtown to patronize a one-woman secretarial business across from Cunha’s. McCoffee (now Cafe Society) was our only cafe. A smaller Pasta Moon was the fancy place we took friends. There was an actual gas station with a service bay, which has been an empty hole for more years than anyone can remember.
We had just one shop that foreshadowed what Main Street looks like today: Cedanna, which sold arty housewares and decorative items and had a sister store in the Fillmore.
The Carmelization of Half Moon Bay brought more tourists, not to mention traffic. I know many locals do patronize the shops on Main Street, but our town seems focused more on our visitors than on the needs of area residents. Roping off four blocks of the core to preserve as so-called “active” businesses seems to me a misguided way to make sure Main Street doesn’t become a series of storefront tech start-ups and lawyers, the latter of which seems to be a particular worry, and continues to bring in foot traffic (i.e. tourists) – and their dollars.
Bruce Jones, who spoke during the public comment session of the Dec. 5 meeting, lamented the lack of professional space. “It is really quiet during the week here,” he said. “I would love to see more people downtown weekdays that are visiting restaurants and are working downtown and (see) a thriving professional life downtown.”
The city, the City Council and the people who support the ordinance say, “It’s only four blocks.” True, but locking down certain square footage only for visitor-serving businesses is not the answer. We need a balance and a mix. A better move would be to study how we, as a community, can encourage uses of our downtown that serve residents — as well as visitors.
Katie Sanborn lives in El Granada and still feels like a newcomer after 30 years on the Coastside.
Whether we like it or not, change is inevitable.
One thing, however, has remained constant; Half Moon Bay is about as far west as one can get without getting wet (or worse) - and is considered by many to be the playground for the over-the-hill gang. To demonstrate how critical that is, may I refer those interested in a little thing called the Coastal Act (https://www.coastal.ca.gov/coastact.pdf)
Another constant is the need for businesses to make a profit. Tourist serving businesses have placed HMB in a sweet position, financially. I suspect that trend to continue.
Now, back to the change mentioned above. I wasn’t here in the 1800’s (although sometimes I feel like it), but a quick look from the time I moved here to now shows that the climate in HMB has changed dramatically in that 40+ years. HMB is no longer that foggy, cold place it used to be all the time. Even today, January 3rd, 2020 (it will take me time to get used to the accelerating years), it is a beautiful, sunny day in the 60’s. Look at the roads - full of cars, car clubs, motorcycle clubs and individuals and more. They come to see the coast. Can we blame them? Heck, we live here and get to see it everyday.
The volume of tourists, along with visiter serving businesses, has grown substantially over the years, particularly over the last 20 years. Tourists bring their wallets and credit cards and HMB benefits from that fiscal stimulus - and I suspect that trend to continue. Take a look at Budgets past for confirmation ( https://www.half-moon-bay.ca.us/469/Annual-Budget).
A couple of quick points: I am in a crabby mood, so if I come across as condescending, I apologize.
I would also note that Steve’s office (Century 21) is located squarely on Main Street (Egok).
What the author refers to as “Carmelization” has been a talking point for decades around here; but may I suggest that market forces (and the law) may be the real culprit here. One might add the internet and social media to the current mix (they were not available in the 1800’s, along with many other things - like indoor plumbing, paved roads, etc).
I suppose one would have to ask themselves if s/he believes that HMB is self sufficient. I don’t believe it is, so those visitor serving businesses serving visitors like they do are a huge boon to the fiscal wellbeing of HMB (and the coastside).
Finally, to the topic point; for the CC to regulate the downtown area with this new Policy is (IMHO) a mistake (well intentioned as I’m sure it is). Market forces should, and I suspect will determine what goes where in HMB. It almost suggests a touch of arrogance to think otherwise. I can’t help but wonder what the building owners in that 4 block strip think about the City telling them how to run their businesses.
We’ll see how this latest twist goes.
Watch how Councilmember Debbie Ruddock uses the same logic on us that God used on Job: -- https://youtu.be/rxHH7BTWlMk?t=4144
Apparently Ruddock feels she has to Spoon Feed You People! You people need to listen! You people need to pay attention! You people are Monday Morning Quarterbacking! You people need to show up! You people need to speak up! Where were you people when Ruddock was making the rules!
None should be surprised that an emergency ordinance resulted from years of loving work per Councilmember Ruddok. Note that the SM Daily reported the story exactly the same as did the Review. Note the it was Ms Ruddock who boldly stated that she didn't believe in "Grand Fathering". Notice how Councilmember Ruddock pretends staff has been wronged when nobody said anything about staff.
Ruddock uses many of the same tactics as do Trump and Biden. She bullies, she insults, and she deflects with made up stuff.
Doctor Disaster strikes again! John, you got up there at that council meeting (is that part in that clip?) and rambled off and spit up a bunch of misdirected hate rhetoric and frustration all directed at Councilwoman Ruddock; I was there, it was entertaining. Your retort to this post has nothing to do with the tenants' rights, owners' rights (some shouldn't have 'em), office/residential spaces upstairs instead, Heritage talk, et al. Just rambling frustrations and misguiding the use of the vast reaching and literal-translating internet (for newcomers, those unaware or easily herded especially) is flat out wrong. This kind of ill-informing and rancid mumbling is not a solution. I have yet to find any of your diatribes to have a solution; just yelling and misguided energy.
And then one couples C. Ruddock with Biden and Trump in the same sentence? Oi vey. No talk that a tiny percentage of real estate agents (commercial like Steve for example) stand to gain because office space drives rents up and that equates to a tiny fee for them (turnovers especially) and a larger (less reasonable for small business) lease for the property owner? And lord knows there are a few self-serving, lease-gouging, greedy baby-boomers out there; they've even made it here to HMB...mwah!ah!ah!!
Solutions rule, complainers drool. C'mon John, I know you got a few in you. Here's a hint, city can offer the property owners new parking rights, require long-term leases with noted extensions and regulated/reasonable lease increases depending upon the use, tax incentives, et al. Buy local and shop local; the triple bottom line is immeasurable.
City Hall has always been on main Street and it never got relocated because the town built around it. As in most small towns Steve, City Hall and even the chamber of commerce is on main Street. If you look at Ashland Oregon where our city council member Adam Eisen is from, the chamber of commerce is closed on the weekends when most of the tourists are there for the Shakespeare festival and on the main street. We don't quite have the draw the Shakespeare festival does but we are still a small very popular town like Ashland. The city hall is far more visitor serving during the week then a solo attorney who could easily find office space above retail and mixed-use properties on Half Moon Bay's main street. Professionals sticking up for professionals here. Visitor serving businesses offer more in tax revenue and overall improvement for our city and our community in all financial sectors than a high-priced attorney who doesn't serve the community other than her clients who can afford to pay her lease. Steve, why aren't real estate agents on Half Moon Bay's main Street? The new Keller Williams went in one block away and even Juliette kulda who is a very successful real estate agent here in town is on 92 and main Street. And lest we all forget, there used to be a gas station on main Street until environmental concerns and a lack of business came into the picture. We all voted the city council into place, now I think we should support it instead of using political bullying as Katie has described in an earlier piece she wrote in November.
If a law firm isn't allowed on Main Street, why is City Hall allowed across the street? Surely City Hall isn't visitor serving and isn't even open weekends when most tourists visit here.
