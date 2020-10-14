"Half Moon Bay is committed to collaboration and compromise with its Sewer Authority Mid-coastside partners — to protect the environment, improve SAM’s financial accountability and governance, and modernize a 40-year-old Joint Powers Agreement.”
That sentence was stated in an opinion article submitted to the Review by the city’s mayor in January 2019. It was true then, and it is still true today. However, in the case of SAM, it takes three parties to collaborate and compromise — and El Granada Community Services District and Montara Water and Sanitary District ultimately do not share that sentiment.
The funding disagreement centers on an estimated $20 million project to replace the sewer main system that delivers wastewater from the Montara and El Granada special districts to the SAM wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay. The SAM agreement states that each member agency must fund capital improvements in proportion to its share of the benefit received. This protects members (and their sewer ratepayers) from funding projects from which they derive no benefit. Granada and Montara receive 100 percent of the benefit from this project, while the city of Half Moon Bay receives no direct benefit. Despite this fact, the Granada and Montara boards expect the Half Moon Bay ratepayers to subsidize the cost of the project.
For more than three years, the city has negotiated in good faith to settle this disagreement. Settlement and compromise have meant focusing on protecting the environment and encouraging improvements to SAM’s financial accountability and governance. It also meant the city agreeing to pay for a portion of the project in the spirit of partnership and compromise. The agencies initiated formal mediation in 2018 and on Aug. 29, 2019, a tentative agreement was reached. During the past year, the city has been leading the effort to finalize this agreement, in order to collaborate, compromise and move on to a better future.
After a year of painstakingly revising the language contained in the JPA and SAM bylaws, and setting the parameters by which the city would pay a significant portion of a project from which it receives no direct benefit, the Montara and Granada boards reneged on the settlement agreement. They have chosen to fight rather than compromise. Ultimately, this will cause the ratepayers for Montara and Granada to pay their fair share — but a share that is significantly more than in a scenario where the three agencies work together in partnership.
The irony, of course, is that under a single sewer district (a concept that many Coastsiders want and believe in) Half Moon Bay ratepayers would naturally share equitably in all costs. However, such an obvious concept is elusive: It requires the relinquishment of power and control. It requires collaboration and compromise. And those are concepts that the Montara and Granada boards are apparently not willing to consider.
Debbie Ruddock is a Half Moon Bay City Council member. She submitted this piece along with fellow City Councilwoman Deborah Penrose, who also sits on the SAM board.
