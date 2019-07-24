I’ve had it! My blood is boiling!
Every weekend, a seemingly endless caravan of turistas pours in through our porous coastal borders. These invaders threaten our way of life, our special Coastside culture, and our ability to enjoy our natural habitat as they clog our roads and leave a trail of refuse behind.
It’s time we tell them to go back where they came from: those ****hole communities such as San Carlos, Redwood City and Frisco. Yes, that’s right, I called it Frisco! Anyone who doesn’t like it can take their GC (geographically correct) butts out of here.
You might ask, “But what is there to do about this invasion of non-coastalites?”
Well, for one thing, we need to see more of what we saw this past week: a heavy law enforcement presence aggressively enforcing the rule of traffic law. Hit the “over-the-hillers” where it hurts — in their pocketbooks. (Of course, this tactic needs some calibrating as some of our legal coastal residents were inadvertently caught up in the sting.)
We should also invoke our executive coastal privilege to regulate who and how many and of what type can enter the Coastside at any given time.
The entry process will be simple and humane. Set up a checkpoint in the Taco Bell Cantina parking lot in Pacifica, where each auto applying for a Coastside entry visa would be given a random number whereby they can eventually be interviewed by our special ICE (Inspectors for Coastal Entry) agents.
Entry preference, of course, will be given to single seniors and others of the elderly persuasion who can be expected to leave the slightest of footprints on our blessed shores. Next in line will be those driving vehicles that have a visible vehicle code violation (broken taillight, etc.) such that they are likely to be pulled over and fined heavily by our crack law enforcement officers, who are heroes all.
Last on the list will be those traveling with infants (discarded dirty-diaper risk), toddlers (too noisy and unpredictable), and pets (apt to traumatize our sensitive coastal dogs and cats).
In fact, the latter are to be separated from their owners, leashed, muzzled and detained by groups of 10 in cages meant for one until their owners return to claim them or clarity is arrived at concerning the leash law on Coastside beaches, whichever comes first. (They’re only animals after all.)
Through these and other measures I’m yet to think of we can return our coast to its original beauty and greatness. You won’t believe how beautiful and great.
You can support this effort by purchasing and wearing our bright pink MOCHA — Make Our Coastside Habitable Again — hats. Operators are standing by at 1-800-NIMBY4U.
Edwin Ferran is a Midcoast resident and all of this is written in jest.
