Joining Friday Night Live at Half Moon Bay High School has been eye-opening.
Friday Night Live is an anti-alcohol youth program and helps provide alternatives to participating in illegal activities. These are realistic things we can do, like instead of partying have a paint night with friends.
I've had over five different opportunities to work with and support the community and the people around me. FNL has helped my personal skills like I helped out make posters for different events like drunk driving simulator to help show my fellow peers the stats of drunk driving improvement around our community. Additionally, this poster further helped people as it was one of the featured posters that was at the annual Hallmark event. This can further help me with demonstrating to further job opportunities that I have experience with graphic design in a professional setting.
These skills will assist me in my future career because I hope to pursue graphic design, working in a team environment. I feel like FNL, helps youth and provides them with support and different options for their futures.
My group organizer for FNL at Half Moon Bay High School, Rubi Salazar, has been an amazing mentor. Through FNL she has shown me interesting new things such as working on my commitment with the club and improving my graphic design skills with helping make poster for upcoming events in the program. Recently, she introduced me to social emotional learning and how we can braid that into our youth group, setting up for the next chapter at the high school.
For example, next year we are hoping to have more promotion for Friday Night Live so that more members join and in turn we get more done for the community. Another thing that benefits everyone is she is super organized at our weekly meeting. She even brings snacks and they are really delicious. I admire her and everything she does!
In addition to all of this, our group has helped the high school identify substance abuse issues on campus, as well as providing healthy alternatives. The drunk driving simulator showed students and teachers the dangers of driving under the influence. We asked people their opinions on the experience and they were genuinely disturbed. We shared the story of Casey, a Friday Night Live member who was killed by a drunk driver, and who’s family encouraged fellow students to sign a pledge saying they wouldn’t get into a car with a drunk driver.
Social Emotional Learning refers to self-awareness, which can be linked back to different skills that can help people grow or add to discussions in Friday Night Live. Another example of this could be responsible decision making, linking back into leadership and advocacy. We can, in Friday Night Live, help improve the lives of youth through building onto pre-existing hidden skills. The main focus of our program is to help empower those who struggle to make a difference and help yourself and your peers to be more aware of the harmful effects of underage drinking and abuse.
Tabitha Scarpaci is a rising sophomore at Half Moon Bay High School.
