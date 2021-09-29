Last week I submitted my resignation to the Main Street Bridge Advisory Board. My action was certainly not because of the workload from serving, even though I was elected to chair the board. On the contrary, of all the civic boards and commissions I’ve served, this project of our oversight seemed to be hopelessly trapped in a maze of competing bureaucracies, abetted by consultants. Allow me to share a bit of helpful history along with my personal recommendation to bring this long project to a useful conclusion.
What should have been a straightforward bridge repair by the city of Half Moon Bay was first proposed as a brand-new $8 million bridge, paid for by state and federal funding. That scheme was unpopular enough that citizens created ballot Measure F and voted to require the city to repair the existing bridge and created our advisory board to give civic input. Other interested parties even created an historic status for our venerable bridge so that it would retain its essential form. That was seven long years ago. In vivid contrast, it took less than two years to design and build the bridge back in 1900, and I’ll bet it cost less than what we’ve spent so far on consultants.
That brings us to our current status. City staff hired consultants to recommend the repairs for the bridge. The recommendations were to (in layman’s terms) rebuild and reinforce the bridge where needed and reconstruct proper pedestrian walkways. The rework was robust enough to cost about $8 million, a cost destined to be shared by our county, state and federal governments. The promised good news was that the rebuilt bridge would last 75 years or so. The bad news is that every government and interest group wants a voice in the outcome, and the result isn’t a thing of historic beauty.
So, here’s my personal opinion. I’ve been told that to simply repair our bridge would cost about $1.5 million. Let’s throw in fixing the pedestrian walkway (at least smooth the boards), patch the stucco and add a coat of paint. Perhaps $2 million for what’s characterized as a 20-year repair. And I’ll bet it will last a lot longer than that since we’ve burned up nearly a decade just studying the project. What’s even better is that we can finance a big chunk of the repair by selling that homely house at 555 Kelly Ave.. that was bought on a whim a few years ago. And the best part is that we won’t have to answer to scores of agencies and interest groups. Kind of like how they got things done back in 1900.
Brian Douglas lives in Half Moon Bay.
Editor’s note: Douglas said he intended his letter as an open letter to the Half Moon Bay City Council.
(2) comments
The fix could have been done years ago.
The City allowed a bunch of "personalities" to get involved and it became a cluster youknowwhat.
Comical and not unexpected.
A blast from our past: -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAZ6eT_Xtyw
