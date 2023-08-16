Hey what are you doing tonight?
How about heading to the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. beginning at 4:30 p.m. to hear more about Fixin’ San Mateo County?
If you’ve never heard of it, Fixin’ San Mateo County started on the bayside as a grassroots organization dedicated to independent civilian oversight of the Sheriff’s Office. If that sounds odd — citizens keeping an eye on those sworn to protect and serve — understand that it is not. Communities near and far have formalized avenues for the people paying the bills — and the price when police misbehave — to keep tabs on the people we trust with a badge and a gun.
Still sound off? Consider that a transparent process to hold law enforcement responsbile for the actions of officers would go a long way toward repairing the nationwide rift that has developed over the thin blue line.
Fixin' San Mateo County is a certified nonprofit predominantly run by women and people of color who had had enough of a local law enforcement agency that simply didn’t want to hear from citizens about how it operates.
In a little more than a year, the organization has spearheaded a Board of Supervisors vote to create an ad hoc committee to study civilian oversight and that has resulted in a mandate for a solid proposal to wrest all control over policing from the people wearing the badges themselves. It has the support of Abundant Grace, Puente, Coastside Families Taking Action, La Honda Indivisible and all five Half Moon Bay City Council members.
Fair warning: The celebration is also a fundraiser. There will be an optional auction for those with money to spend. Or just come out and show your support.
What else were you going to do tonight?
Clay Lambert is the editor and publisher of the Half Moon Bay Review.
