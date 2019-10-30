Spending $1.4 million to hire a consultant to encourage our elected representatives to trust each other will not fix the sewer system. Given the acrimonious history of the Joint Powers Agreement, spending $1.4 million on a kumbaya effort will be another waste of public funds.
These funds are needed to fix the sewer system. Many of the elected representatives on the three boards that together govern the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside have had repeated turns on the SAM board for 30 years. The fundamental problem is that the sewer system is in disrepair, and this arrangement cannot manage to correct this. Thirty years of neglected maintenance while these board members argue over who should pay to maintain or improve it has created a very large problem. Each faction thinks the other guys should pay. Only catastrophic breakdowns get fixed, followed by lawsuits over who should pay.
Actions speak louder than words. There is no indication that any of the known problems will ever be addressed if this governance arrangement continues. The revolving door of general managers will not stop, the preventative maintenance needed will not be approved, the lawsuits between member agencies will continue, the public’s resources, taxes and sewer fees will be wasted.
Instead of paying for the necessary maintenance, the public is paying the legal expenses of three agencies that are incapable of cooperation. These legal bills and the burden of decades of neglected maintenance will extend to our children and grandchildren if this is allowed to continue. The structure of SAM reporting to three member agencies has shown itself to be ungovernable. There are too many bosses and too many competing interests.
There is only one sewer plant serving all the Coastside. We don’t need three separate agencies to govern it.
There is a better way. Converting SAM into one district with five board members and one general manager for the existing sewer system, which already extends from the northern end of Montara to the southern end of Half Moon Bay, can provide an effective and efficient system, one that we can afford and one that is best positioned to provide the environmental stewardship we all desire.
A single agency works effectively for the Coastside Fire Protection District and for the Cabrillo Unified School District. It can work for the sewer system too, but only if you want it and are willing to act.
Allowing the same dysfunctional governing structure to continue will ensure that we have an expensive, antiquated and problem- plagued system — a system that is always just one step away from its next environmental disaster.
Bill Huber is a former member of the Montara Water and Sanitary District board, one of three agencies that govern SAM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Too many people standing on principal to do what should have been done long ago.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.