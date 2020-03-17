We are a people of habit. There is a rhythm to our lives that allow us to manage a huge number of details and logistics every day. In normal times, we don’t have to expend energy thinking about when and how to go to work, how to get the kids to school, or when or where to do our grocery shopping. These details are part of our routine. But the world has changed, and in these days, our predictable rhythms are gone. So now our brains and emotional energy are overwhelmed dealing with new and ever-shifting realities. This is exhausting and stressful for most of us. So how do we cope?
Here are my suggestions:
- Remind yourself of the core truths that give your life meaning and focus on them: your faith, family, friends, spiritual practices, nature’s beauty, and moments of joy.
- Be gentle with yourself and others: realize that none of us are operating at our best right now.
- Find ways to connect with people: write letters, make phone calls, video chat.
- Imagine what the Coastside would be like if we all pulled together, looked out for each other, and found creative ways to strengthen our community. Be that kind of neighbor and citizen. Instead of hoarding, share. Instead of emotionally isolating, offer your talents or skills to the community. Instead of worrying, do something to support those who are vulnerable: the small business owners, the laid-off workers, those who are elderly or have chronic health issues.
Lisa Warner-Carey is the pastor of Community United Methodist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.