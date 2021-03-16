It’s been one year since we went into lockdown. On March 19, 2020, we all stopped going to the gym, restaurants, the library, school, work, vacation spots and church. We switched to remote work. Or gamely put on PPE because our jobs could not be remote. Or we became unemployed.
The Coastside became quiet for the first time in decades as visitors stayed home for a while. Then, climbing the walls, they ventured forth, and we locals gritted our teeth or cursed aloud. We read books. We binge-watched. We took hikes. We invented ways to keep inspired and stimulate our children’s minds. We visited with neighbors over fences and from driveways. Our dogs got tired of all the extra walkies.
Now, one year later, many of us have been vaccinated or have an inkling we will be before summer — or we still have no idea when. We’re starting to think about gathering with family, unmasked and indoors again instead of shivering outside over takeout food (bless the restaurants). Maybe things are beginning to get back to normal.
But things will not be normal for millions.
More than 500,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19. In San Mateo County, more than 500 people have died. On the Coastside, the last count of total cases has topped 1,000.
In February, a poll found that one in three Americans knows someone who has died of COVID-19. If you include children, more than 95 million people in this country are grieving the loss of at least one person to the pandemic.
This was all statistics to me until last month, when I became one of those 95 million Americans. On Feb. 3, my father died of COVID-19 complications. On Feb. 12, his wife died of COVID-19. Because they lived in Phoenix, I had not seen them for more than a year. I had been planning a visit when the pandemic broke out. I had been to Atlanta for a climate conference in February and to Las Vegas for the PAC-12 women’s basketball tournament in early March. Next up was a visit to Phoenix before it got too hot.
That visit never happened.
I’d like to tell you a little about my dad, Jon Sanborn. He was my school principal when I was in first and second grades. He built darkrooms and loved doing black-and-white photography. After retirement, he turned his love of square dancing into publishing a small square dance magazine. He and his wife later became deeply involved in Renaissance Faires and sold their ceramics through their booth.
Nearly three years ago, he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and was not expected to live six months. Instead, he declared he wasn’t done and “graduated” from hospice. He modified his scooter to add a bracket for his oxygen tank. He stopped doing ceramics and switched to quilting. He sewed two dozen quilts for the Salvation Army to distribute to homeless people. When the pandemic broke out, he sewed face masks for friends and neighbors, and then when he saw a picture of a grade-school girl wearing a too-big mask, he started making masks for children. Six months ago, he was declared legally blind from macular degeneration. Instead of unplugging the sewing machine, he was excited to qualify for special visual aids, including large-eyed needles, and sewed by wits and memory.
He loved his big, messy family, comprised of blood, steps and gathered-in others. He made friends wherever he went. It took me forever to escort him — on his scooter — through a classic car show or a quilting show because he wanted to talk to everyone, whether about Hemis or new quilting techniques, with gearheads and grandmothers. His last visit to the Coastside coincided with the last Dream Machines in April 2019. We took him and his wife to the Half Moon Bay Pilots Association dinner at Eddie Andreini’s hangar. Dad reveled in the planes, the people and the cars. He zipped through the crowds on the scooter, and talked up the car owners, sharing his own car tales along the way.
His lung disease finally caught up with him when he contracted COVID-19. Within four days, he realized he would not get better, and he chose to cease treatment. Always one to say, “What can I do next?” he again shifted gears and made this final decision.
I write all of this not just as a tribute to my dad but as a reminder to all of us. This thing is not over. As the Coastside begins to open up and we begin to see signs that normal life is returning, please stay mindful. Be kind and generous to our visitors, spend time with your friends and family — and please keep wearing your masks. This pandemic has affected far too many of us, but we can stop it.
Katie Sanborn lives in El Granada and is a regular contributor to the Review.
