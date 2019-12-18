Two weeks ago, at the HMB City Council meeting, we got a firsthand display of relentless fear-mongering and baseless innuendo courtesy of freshman Councilmember Robert Brownstone.
On the agenda that night was an item to approve a loan and operating agreement between the city and Abundant Grace to purchase the old Senior Coastsiders thrift store on Kelly Avenue and turn it into a service facility for both homeless folks and the people who work in Abundant Grace’s various work programs. (These work programs have been wildly successful in benefiting both the homeless population and the community at large.)
City staff were clearly enthused about the project as they presented the details to the council and public. Of note is the fact that the county has already approved a $300,000 contribution to the project.
Every person who spoke during public comment was deeply in favor of the project, just as every person at previous meetings had voiced their support, clearly recognizing the immense value such a small but valuable center would bring to our community.
Eric DeBode, director of Abundant Grace, spoke in detail about how all consideration had been given to possible concerns and the thoughtful and detailed approach he and project architect Ed Love brought to designing the property.
In summary: The project was returned to the council for discussion with the support of every person who spoke or appeared at numerous meetings, the unanimous endorsement of the Planning Commission, and city staff.
But instead of taking a vote and going home with a job well done, Councilman Brownstone decided to ignore all the available evidence and instead spread baseless fears of the “other” purportedly brought to him by people he could not identify.
Despite ample evidence being in the record that his accusations or innuendo were baseless, Brownstone began a sustained campaign designed to marginalize our local homeless population without once offering a scintilla of evidence to support his wild thoughts.
This led to a very long sequence that saw the city manager repeatedly ask Brownstone for clarification on what it was he wanted, a San Mateo Sheriff’s detective telling Brownstone that his fears were baseless given that there is no law (Megan’s or otherwise) that prevents registered sex offenders from standing on the corner of Kelly Avenue and Church Street should they decide to do so.
Brownstone went even further when he tried to lasso the city into requiring that Abundant Grace perform law enforcement functions as part of daily operations. Not only would this obviously scare away the population that DeBode serves, it is also a gross misuse of a nonprofit charity that benefits the most at-risk members of our population for an inappropriate law enforcement function. Brownstone’s failure to see the impropriety of this demand was highly unfortunate and does not speak well to his judgment or character.
In fact, Brownstone was so committed to “protecting the children” that he continued on his crusade even after being told that the same group of people meet daily just 25 feet away and out in the open at the More4Less gas station right next door to the proposed project. In years of doing this there have been zero incidents. And should the project be shot down by Brownstone, the individuals would still meet there every day, instead of inside and out of sight as the project proposes.
It is the job of City Council members to vote and support items that benefit the long-term interests of the community, and not just the interest or fears a few. Most specifically it is the solemn responsibility of our local Council to resist unsupported fear-mongering and hysteria that can affect the public discourse and even outcomes for individual people.
Brownstone’s failure to recognize his responsibilities, both morally and practically, speaks volumes.
I hope you will research this project to see for yourself the positive benefits it will have for our community.
David Eblovi is a resident of Half Moon Bay.
