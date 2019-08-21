With school just back in session, our high school seniors are beginning to ponder what happens next year. Many of our students — typically more than half — are preparing for that next stage by selecting and applying to colleges. Some toured colleges as a summer family vacation. Others are considering schools attended by a best friend or family member. Still others plan to stay close by and attend community college.
In exploring those paths, how many consider whether to seek a liberal arts college over a large university?
It’s no secret to anyone who knows me that I am a champion of the liberal arts. In the classic sense, “liberal” encompasses all disciplines — from humanities to mathematics to biology (it’s not a political dogma). It’s about opening your mind to explore all ideas, to find the connections, to link the past with the future, to examine and to consider. It’s about pursuing knowledge so that you can pursue the creation of ideas and things. It’s about becoming a critical thinker, which will carry you far beyond that first job. I used to tell my friends and potential employers that my English degree from Mills College, a liberal arts college for women, qualified me to do absolutely nothing and absolutely everything. I also believe a liberal arts education is the best defense against trolls — and worse. A student who learns critical thinking through the study of philosophy, for example, is equipped to refute those who sow hate and disinformation to undermine our society.
Recently, after a long day of fall registration, Half Moon High School Principal John Nazar and I discussed college choice and my push for liberal arts. Our talk turned to the joy of learning. He said he has sometimes asked students to think about balance, about reading for pleasure, or spending time at the beach, in the context of pressure to achieve high grades. “If the grade didn’t matter, what would you take away from the class?” he said he asks them. That’s the heart of learning, the thing that really matters.
Higher education has done itself a disservice by selling college mainly as a ticket to a better-paying job. Yes, people with college degrees typically earn more than those without. However, that message has been distilled into the misguided belief that the main purpose of college is to get a job. And that any degree from any college will do. And the cheaper the better. I find that deeply troubling and sad.
Affordability and access are indeed factors in choosing a college. But when considering price, also consider the cost of the education by the years spent. Four years at a slightly higher priced college may end up costing less than the six or more years finishing a degree might take at a large institution. Principal Nazar said students are often focused on the reputation or popularity of colleges. “They’ll say, ‘I want to go to a great college.’ And I’ll say, ‘I recommend you find a great college for you,’” he said.
I believe a liberal arts education can be great for many students. College is far more than an extension of high school or a direct path to a well-paying job. The life of the academy is richly fulfilling. Immersing oneself in the joy of learning and in sharing space, meals and experiences enriches any career that follows.
Katie Sanborn, who has lived on the Coastside for half her life, is chair of the Board of Trustees of Mills College in Oakland. She will be a regular columnist for the Review.
