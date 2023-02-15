The years between 1947 and 1967 saw a great expansion of the middle class, driving poverty to its lowest rate in U.S. history. This period of expansion was fueled by government investments first in the private sector to fight a war and later in the public sector building roads, schools, libraries, parks and improving public infrastructure such as sewer and water systems. Most of the innovations that improve our lives today, such as improved health care, space exploration, GPS navigation, the internet, smart phones, and the information revolution, were the result of this vast investment in people, ideas, and our collective well-being by our government.
By the end of the 1960s, a terrible war motivated out of false beliefs in a global threat had soured Americans on collective values. We saw a resurgence of the frontier myth that America was built by pioneers, rugged individuals, fiercely independent, who created the most successful nation on earth. As a nation we rejected collectivism in favor of low taxes, lean government, deregulation, and rules that give any individual’s complaint the power to disrupt and delay anything.
Today, public infrastructure almost everywhere needs repair, our schools are failing, and poverty relative to world standards is growing here as the middle class shrinks. We need look no further than right here on the Coastside to see the dysfunctional results of these ideas.
Our public water and sewer systems are managed by five separate entities several of which believe that keeping costs low and investments at a minimum are their primary responsibilities. There is the widely shared idea that each individual user should pay a cost based proportionally on their benefit. Imagine what kind of fire or ambulance service we would have today if the primary concern was making each individual pay directly for those services when they use them. We would not be able to sustain a system of roads and airports if most of the cost burden for maintaining them was born only by users.
But this is where we are today with regard to sewer services. Each entity responsible for sewer services believes that their customers should pay no more than they benefit directly when they flush their toilets or take a shower.
The recent rains came close to overwhelming the wastewater treatment plant, flooding it once and nearly destroying it later. Our public infrastructure is in desperate need of ordinary maintenance and modernization.
Global climate change brought on by an unwillingness to recognize and respond to a problem that can only be solved by collective action has changed the availability of fresh water. This has made recycled water not just good for the environment but a necessity to augment our availability of fresh water. But recycling is an impossibility with the present governance structure at Sewer Authority Mid-coastside.
Coastside County Water District serves water to 19,000 Coastsiders, and Montara Water and Sanitation District serves both water and sewer to the remining 6,000 of us making up our coastal community. Granada Community Services District and Half Moon Bay provide sewer services for the 19,000 customers who receive their water from CCWD.
SAM, the joint powers authority formed by the three entities responsible for sewers, has been, since its inception, in a battle among members over who should pay to maintain or upgrade the system. The result is a disaster waiting to happen. Nothing will change until all of us realize that this is a collective responsibility. We must all pay to fund these systems.
We need to understand that there is a base cost to operate, maintain, and improve these systems. This is on top of the individual benefits we each receive by using these services. It is by far the largest cost of the system as well. Nothing good can happen until we regain a collective understanding that, like ambulance services, not everyone will use them but everyone needs them to stand by and be ready if we do.
Jim Larimer lives in Miramar.
