Fundamental legal and accounting principles appear to have been violated by the city of Half Moon Bay’s management of sewer funds. I say “appear” not because I lack confidence in the conclusion but because I am not a certified public accountant nor an attorney. Moreover, my requests from the city for more information have been stymied by inaction.
The civil grand jury is the entity in San Mateo County with the subpoena power and the resources to engage certified experts and obtain the full information they need.
Four facets of the sewer funds stand out as being mismanaged. First, the city appears to be double counting capital expenses in its 2020 cost-of-service study. Second, the city appears to violate its fiduciary duties to sewer ratepayers by taking contradictory positions on the intertie, which is the subject of an expensive lawsuit. Third, the sewer capital fund has been drained of millions of dollars and used for operating expenses and transferred to other city funds where the money appears to have been comingled with non-sewer city projects. Fourth, intertie capital projects are not amortized over the life of the project.
Let’s examine what we know of each of these facets in turn.
The city’s 2020 sewer cost-of-service study includes in Tables 3-2 and 3-3 line items for both depreciation and capital expenses. These data are sourced both from the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside and the city’s own expenditures. These tables improperly comingle accrual and cash accounting concepts. Simply put, depreciation is calculated from capital, and so counting both as cost-of-service counts capital spending more than once. I obtained from SAM its depreciation schedules for intertie-related capital spending to verify this. Various academic and regulatory texts explain the accounting concepts.
Two City Council members serve on the SAM board. One is also the SAM treasurer. The depreciation schedules I obtained from SAM demonstrate that from its operational start in 1983 until the present, capital spending for the intertie has been treated as wholly owned by SAM, and depreciation schedules have been distributed to each member agency including the city. Each year from 1983 until 2017, the city’s appointed SAM board members have voted to approve SAM’s financial statements. Moreover, in the 2020 cost-of-service study, the city uses SAM’s depreciation calculations as part of its cost-of-service justification. Yet, in legal proceedings, these same council members have approved filings maintaining a contradictory accounting treatment. A fiduciary cannot simultaneously maintain two contradictory opinions. In the legal proceedings, Judge Rudy ruled the city’s legal theory was not reasonable.
The purpose of a capital fund is to serve as a reserve against future capital spending. Half Moon Bay’s sewer capital fund had close to $14 million three years ago. Millions have been transferred to pay operating expenses and to other city funds. Among the other funds is the fund for city projects, including the corporation yard among other projects. The corporation yard’s primary purpose is to support the Public Works Department. But the city is planning affordable housing at the site. By comingling sewer capital funds with capital projects for affordable housing, the city appears to violate a basic premise of Proposition 218. Ratepayer funds may not be used for non-sewer general city purposes.
Agencies often use pay-as-you-go financing for recurring annual capital projects. When the expected life of a project is measured in decades, it's more appropriate to amortize or finance the project so it is paid in smaller amounts each year. The city’s share of the intertie amounts to $10 million or more. Instead of asking ratepayers to pay for the entire sum in five years, the city should finance or amortize the expense over the life of the project. That alone could lower sewer rates by 15 percent or more, but rates instead are doubling by 2025.
The city lacks a full-time financial director, who would have the expertise and experience to recognize and avoid these mismanagement pitfalls. Ultimately, it is the City Council that bears the duty to properly oversee and follow the regulatory requirements for sewer funds. Having failed to properly manage the sewer funds, it should fall to the civil grand jury to fully diagnose the failings and offer its recommendations. The city now sits unprepared to take the steps needed to guide SAM to its full potential of sustainable 100 percent recycled waste.
Bill Balson is a retired engineer and economist who lives in Half Moon Bay.
