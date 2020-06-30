The city of Half Moon Bay held a study session before their last regular meeting regarding the contract with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Many impassioned and articulate speakers spoke about how the national focus on policing has affected the citizens in Half Moon Bay.
One notable speaker was the brother of Yanira Serrano, the 18-year-old woman who was killed by deputies back in 2014. Students said they resented the policing at the high school. Many speakers spoke of racial profiling by the deputies. The overwhelming theme was that some of the current Sheriff's budget should be allocated to other types of agencies that are more equipped to handle mental health crises, family disputes and youth counseling. In other words, partially defunding the police.
The mayor and council listened. Councilwoman Deborah Penrose came up with the idea to form a committee and discuss it at some later date. That will be after the horror we saw in the heavily edited video of the death of Sandra Harmon at the hands of our local deputies has faded from our minds, and long after the $3 million budget for the Sheriff’s Office was approved, as it was on the agenda to be approved that very night.
As the Council tends to do with controversial topics, the Sheriff’s Office budget was discussed last, past 10 p.m., long after all the speakers at the 6 p.m. study session dedicated to the topic had stopped listening. And it was passed without any considerations as to how any of the $3 million could be reallocated.
An email of mine was read as public comment before the police budget vote. I mentioned that the ever more visual, present and aggressive and militarized Sheriff’s Office is not needed in our extremely low-crime town. From coming in to swarm jaywalkers, to dressing up like combat troops with guns at the Pumpkin Festival, to patrolling the beaches in mini-tanks to give out tickets to unsuspecting beachgoers, this kind of policing only raises fear and escalates situations.
My email went on to say that back before 2009, when we had a local police department, the officers lived in our community, knew many of us by name, and were familiar with the culture and the pulse of our town. The police were regarded as fellow citizens here to help us if needed. I stated that I believed we should go back to having our own police force, with smaller, less aggressive vehicles, and officers trained in the specific needs of our community.
City Councilman Harvey Rarback pushed back, saying that there were problems when the town had its own police department, citing cronyism. Then, the council went on, near 11 p.m., to quietly approve the entire $3 million to the Sheriff’s Office.
I say this to Rarback: Cronyism isn't necessarily a bad thing. It means putting people in places of responsibility or authority, maybe who are slightly less qualified, but also whom others trust because of knowledge of their character. That's how this town used to be. We knew each other and had each other's backs.
We have no idea about the two deputies, John Baba and David Dominguez, involved in the Harmon shooting. They had only been on the job for a couple of years. The highly edited video of them asking Sandra Harmon to come outside, showed a slight woman wearing a skirt, running in circles with her hands up in the air, the shotgun well away from her on the ground, when they opened fire on her behind Pasta Moon.
We did not need to give the Sheriff’s Office $3 million again. Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said during the study session that George Floyd should never have died. Sure, everyone says that. But he didn't say anything about Serrano, Chenebo Okobi or Sandra Harmon, all three mentally unstable people who died at the hands of San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies. Maybe there used to be a little cronyism in our local police department, but they didn't kill anyone that I know of.
Chris Voisard lives in Half Moon Bay.
