Reducing (or an attempt at eliminating) any greenhouse gas effects from our environment is a worthwhile endeavor, if the Half Moon Bay City Council is willing to put its collective wallet on the line to subsidize any decision. As a single person who switched every one of the electric appliances that I could in my home to natural gas back in 1989, I have had consistently lower energy bills than a neighbor who remained in an all-electric home. If the government were ever to mandate that I switch back, not only would I be economically burdened, but, as I recall my first winter (1988) here on the coast with only electric wall heaters and two wood burning fireplaces, I would nearly freeze my rear end off.
So, should our local government decide to force us who use natural gas to heat our homes, cook our meals or heat our water and to give up using the clean and affordable energy source, it better be ready to pay us for the switch.
In the meantime, the local elected politicians could do a whole lot more to ease greenhouse gas emissions by dealing with the local traffic gridlock we have been enduring here on the Coastside. It is their failure and, dare I say, willful refusal, to study any solutions to the horrible traffic situation, despite signs that it is worsening day by day, that I find to be totally negligent.
That “traffic can” simply cannot be kicked any farther down the road because, as MidCoasters, it is evident that it is destroying our right to the “quiet enjoyment” of living here. There could be, at the minimum, a study or analysis done to find ways to mitigate any further worsening, especially considering the recent City of Half Moon Bay's Land Use Plan Update that ignored emergency evacuations while reviewing every other aspect of growth for the next 20 years (and beyond).
The unincorporated MidCoast is under final review of the county-prepared Connect the Coastside traffic management plan, which aims to be a comprehensive plan for this area, but the city of Half Moon Bay has opted out of participating. Will that be addressed at the council’s priorities meeting on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today?
Cid Young lives in Moss Beach.
