The 2020 Census is soon to be done. One of the things that Census data is used for is to allow governments to reassign certain districts. For example, the Census data is used to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives; the lines of California state legislative districts are affected by the Census data; and, certainly, the voting districts of individual California cities, towns, etc., are affected by the Census data.
Not to minimize it, a federal law, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 has a powerful effect on the determination of local voting district boundaries.
Without picking too many nits, let’s take a look at Half Moon Bay’s voting districts. First of all, due to a court decision, the city must establish district boundaries for our City Council. The city has decided to use the coming year’s Census data as part of the determination of the boundaries of the five voting districts, one for each of the Council’s seats. In the past, the Council members were voted on by the city as a whole. There were no individual districts for each of the council members. But recent lawsuits and court decisions have forced the City Council to amend how council members are voted on.
While each of the present council members has an interest in remaining in office, I would hope that each of them will set aside their own personal interests in establishing the new voting district boundaries. To decide on a completely objective method in selecting the City Council’s districts, I suggest the following as a way to establish Council districts.
First of all, the City covers 6.44 square miles. The “exact” population of the county and our city will be established by the 2020 Census data. The approximate population of the city is now set at 12,780. So, for sake of discussion, and knowing that the actual number will be set by the 2020 Census data, let’s use that number, for a starting point.
There are to be five council districts. That means that each would have a population of about 2,566. All we have to do to make a totally impartial determination of each of the five district’s boundaries would be to select the borders of each district so that each district has the same number of people living in it.
Now, take any edge of the city’s boundaries, it could be the northernmost, the southernmost, the easternmost, or the westernmost border, or any other randomly selected border from any point of view.
We now move from a border line toward the directly opposite border. So, if they were to select the northernmost border line, the first district line would move directly south. That line would move south until the area covered included at least one-fifth of the city population, 2,566 people. If the extent of the line would result in more than that one-fifth number, 2,566 in this example, the eastern end of that district would be where that 2,566th person is counted. The next district, the second council district, would then continue eastward to the city’s then easternmost boundary and, once there, that district’s southern border would move south until at least 2,566 residents were included.
This process of selecting district boundaries would continue in this way until all five districts were established, each with a nearly exact number of residents, one-fifth for each district, would be included.
This method of establishing the council districts is completely unbiased, is fair, and would satisfy the court decision that would require City Council districts in California to be established. Our council can easily select by a random drawing any direction for a city border to be chosen, and any direction from that point that the border line can extend may also be drawn at random, thus removing any possibility of council member bias in the district selection process.
If the present council selects any other method for determining the boundaries of council seats, members need to explain to the city why a random set of borders was not chosen and why their decision was not only fair, but more appropriate than a randomly established set of borders for each district.
Jim Wilkerson lives in Half Moon Bay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.