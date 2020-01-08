This letter is in response to recent editorials and other discussion forums about zoning changes proposed for downtown Half Moon Bay. Statements in the coverage have suggested that the city is more interested in visitors than the needs of area residents.
This was not the City Council’s purpose for enacting an interim ordinance. In fact, we agree with the community conversation that the city should focus on the shopping, service and employment needs of locals. We purposely strayed away from the phrase “visitor-serving” when coming up with the definition for “active ground-floor dependent use.”
The idea is to promote a zone that serves both locals and tourists. Clearly, the majority of businesses in this district serve both (i.e. restaurants and general retail). There are numerous other examples of businesses that fit the active ground-floor dependent use definition and cater to locals. For example, a butcher shop/specialty food store, a shoe repair store, a salon, all would fit the new definition. The city strongly encourages a wide array of uses throughout downtown, including professional services and residences. The side streets and upstairs are perfect locations for these uses.
At their next meeting, the Planning Commission will continue its consideration of a long-term comprehensive ordinance that would replace the interim ordinance. The interim ordinance is focused on one narrow topic (ground floor uses on four blocks of Main Street). The follow-up ordinance addresses many other key ingredients needed for a more vibrant and sustainable downtown.
In the city’s vision, residents should be able to park their car once downtown and visit a coffee shop, a grocery store and their dentist! And this ordinance does that.
We encourage businesses and residents to attend the Planning Commission meeting and voice their opinions. The meeting is at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the Emergency Operations Center, 537 Kelly Ave.
Bob Nisbet is the Half Moon Bay city manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"We encourage businesses and residents to attend the Planning Commission meeting and voice their opinions." -- City Manager
Really? Are you sure that anybody who shows up for the Spoon Feeding won't be accused of Monday Morning Quarterbacking by Councilmember Ruddock?
This is how one can expect to be treated by Ruddock if one disagree's: -- https://youtu.be/rxHH7BTWlMk?t=4144
And this shows how you will be treated if one disagrees with Councilmember Penrose: -- https://youtu.be/_rPGf7iBBBI
Does anybody care to publicly disagree with either of these Councilmembers?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.