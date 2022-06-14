On May 17, Bill Balson drafted a letter to the Half Moon Bay Review stating that legal and accounting principles “appear” to have been violated by the city of Half Moon Bay’s management of sewer funds. While he acknowledges he does not have the legal or financial authority to make this claim, he goes on to say that it is because the city has stymied his requests for information.
Both the city manager and the Public Works director met with Balson and all his requests for information have been fulfilled. Further, his assertion is incorrect: The city is managing the sewer funds in the best interest of the ratepayers and contributes to our role in management of the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside in a way that provides proper treatment of our wastewater, stewardship of our coastal natural resources, and an equitable allocation of costs between the city and unincorporated areas of the Coastside.
In May 2020, the City Council concluded a sewer rate study and conducted a public process as prescribed by state law. The study recommended a series of rate adjustments which are to be implemented between FY 2020-21 and FY 2025-26. The adjustments were the first for city ratepayers since 2014. The study and subsequent rate adjustments are needed to address both aging infrastructure and increasing operational costs of both city facilities and SAM facilities.
Three assertions in Balson’s letter stand out: 1) that the city is double counting capital expenses in the rate study; 2) that the city is using sewer capital funds for operations; and 3) that the city lacks a finance director.
The city does not double count capital expenses, but does conform to generally accepted accounting principles and legal requirements associated with sewer rate adjustments. The method of rate calculation is based on determining the total revenue needed to meet estimated expenditures and allocating the rates in a legal and fair manner. Further, the city’s financial statements are audited yearly through an outside independent auditor.
Sewer funds are being used appropriately, in the manner prescribed by state law and in conformance with generally accepted accounting principles. In setting the new rates, City Council acknowledged the city Sewer Funds function in tandem to fund capital replacement and ongoing maintenance of the sewer system. Sewer capital funds may be used to pay the city’s share of SAM expenses and are also transferred to an account for city administrative expenses associated with managing sewer operations.
Finally, the city has full-time staff devoted to finance, audit and budget housed within the city’s Administrative Services Department. The department is led by a full-time administrative services director. Finance, audit, and budgeting duties are handled by multiple staff and led by a full-time finance manager who is a certified public accountant.
Balson has also made inaccurate statements about the city’s general financial condition and upcoming budget scheduled to be adopted by the council on June 21. The city is considering a Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget that is balanced, sustainable, and focuses on capital expenditures and improving infrastructure. We welcome all members of the community to attend the June 21 budget hearing to see for themselves and participate in this important process. I hope that Balson also attends this meeting instead of making unfounded allegations based on “appearances.”
Debbie Ruddock is mayor of Half Moon Bay.
Well written and much appreciated.
