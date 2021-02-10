This is meant as a response to the letter submitted two weeks ago by Jo Ann Arvidson.
The image here shows the four Jackson siblings from Texas who have been traveling the United States over the past five years to visit all 50 States. The only state they have left to visit after leaving California is Alaska.
My wife, Monica, ran across these folks when she was leaving her shop the evening of Feb. 2 and stopped to chat with them — and to take their picture. I am sharing this photo because it is in that photo that I see the reason, rationale and humanity behind the city’s decision last year to install the Black Lives Matter mural on the side of City Hall.
The reason: To make everyone who finds themselves in Half Moon Bay, whether resident, alien, nonresident, or just a visitor passing through, feel that our community is one that will welcome them with equity and compassion, no matter what has brought them here.
The rationale: Disaffected populations throughout the United States, including our own Latino population here in Half Moon Bay, lack real representation and equity in local and national government, the economy and nearly every entity that serves the public interest. By placing the Black Lives Matter mural in a prominent position, we as a community are showing the world, and anyone here in Half Moon Bay, that our community will not allow our disaffected population to be ignored or underrepresented.
That is true even if there is a cost to taking that stand.
The humanity: Imagine a sign that says: “Jim’s life matters.” Right? I know the light bulb already went on in your head. It’s that simple a concept. Who in God’s name thinks it is bad to say anyone’s life matters? Basic human decency dictates that it is in the interests of all humanity to protect and preserve human life whenever and wherever possible. It is the one thing that separates us from the rest of the animal kingdom, the ability to choose decency and kindness over opportunism and self-interest, even if there is a personal cost to the choice.
Our basic humanity demands that we stand as one community against people who would seek to prevent all Americans from having representative equity under our system of government. We must also acknowledge the fundamental inequity that exists in our society in the interests of preserving power for a few.
Our city’s leaders deserve great credit for working successfully and constructively to stand against the palpable hatred that surrounds us now and that runs throughout our nation. Their work last summer has ensured for all time that when future generations look back on our community, at this time and in this climate, they will see a community of character and decency, and, I am certain, they will be proud of what we did here.
David Eblovi lives in Half Moon Bay. His family was integral in bringing the Black Lives Matter mural to City Hall.
It isn't lost on me Mr. (Anonymous) Forlorn that you think that BLM is a marxist organization. It also isn't lost on me that your belief isn't based on anything even remotely factual or relevant, but instead that it is based on willful ignorance, racism and xenophobia.
Which is why the mural is so vitally important- that picture alone explains it to any sentient and emotionally mature human being.
Kind regards,
dce
its a simple point that unfortunately keeps evading David, BLM is a violent Marxist organization, we object to the impression that our HMB is promoting violence and communism. How about paint over it with a MLK mural and quote?
"How about paint over it with a MLK mural and quote?"
Oh TFH, How quickly we forget. Do you not remember when MLK was called a Marxist? Do you not recall how the FBI monitored his activities and infiltrated his organizations? Have you forgotten about accusations of rebel, rioter, and insurrection? Did you know that over 75% of Americans had negative opinions of MLK when he was murdered?
Does the Memphis Sanitation Strike ring a bell? MLK was vilified for being a radical extremist agitator by people just like you
"Personally, I believe in the light of King's powerful demagogic speech yesterday he stands heads and shoulders over all other Negro leaders put together when it comes to influencing great masses of Negroes. We must mark him now, if we have not done so before, as the most dangerous Negro of the future in this Nation from the standpoint of communism, the Negro, and national security." -- William Sullivan, Head of the FBI’s domestic intelligence division, 1963.
Here you go TFH. Proof that MLK was a Communist and preached violence: -- https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/104-10125-10133.pdf
Knowing what you now know, are you sure you want an MLK quote and mural? Or, maybe, do you think, maybe, that you might be as wrong about the motivations of people who support BLM as were was the 1960's FBI and most 1960's Americans about MLK?
I have scoured Google for evidence of your claim; “BLM is a violent Marxist organization”. While I did, in fact, find evidence supporting your claim, that evidence was provided by such as Breitbart, Newsmax, Sean Hannity, Carlson Tucker, Laura Ingraham and of course the now unemployed Lou Dobbs. Are you parroting any of these fine upstanding folks &/or organizations?
There was more “evidence” of your claim on some social media platforms as well. Seems perhaps you choose only the finest sources for your news input.
Might try this one, just for giggles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Lives_Matter I offer this one as it is more than reasonably accurate, complete with background - but certainly not as robust as what you appear used to.
In that link, you’ll find this quote: “Black Lives Matter protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful; when violence does occur, it is often committed by police or by counter-protestors.[54][55][56] Despite this, opponents have falsely portrayed the movement as violent.”
The willful ignorance and hate of some had got to cease. Ball’s in your court now. Show us what you got.
