Smiling faces
Visitors stand in front of the Black Lives Matter mural at Half Moon Bay City Hall on Feb. 3. Photo courtesy David Eblovi

This is meant as a response to the letter submitted two weeks ago by Jo Ann Arvidson.

The image here shows the four Jackson siblings from Texas who have been traveling the United States over the past five years to visit all 50 States. The only state they have left to visit after leaving California is Alaska.

My wife, Monica, ran across these folks when she was leaving her shop the evening of Feb. 2 and stopped to chat with them — and to take their picture. I am sharing this photo because it is in that photo that I see the reason, rationale and humanity behind the city’s decision last year to install the Black Lives Matter mural on the side of City Hall.

The reason: To make everyone who finds themselves in Half Moon Bay, whether resident, alien, nonresident, or just a visitor passing through, feel that our community is one that will welcome them with equity and compassion, no matter what has brought them here.

The rationale: Disaffected populations throughout the United States, including our own Latino population here in Half Moon Bay, lack real representation and equity in local and national government, the economy and nearly every entity that serves the public interest. By placing the Black Lives Matter mural in a prominent position, we as a community are showing the world, and anyone here in Half Moon Bay, that our community will not allow our disaffected population to be ignored or underrepresented.

That is true even if there is a cost to taking that stand.

The humanity: Imagine a sign that says: “Jim’s life matters.” Right? I know the light bulb already went on in your head. It’s that simple a concept. Who in God’s name thinks it is bad to say anyone’s life matters? Basic human decency dictates that it is in the interests of all humanity to protect and preserve human life whenever and wherever possible. It is the one thing that separates us from the rest of the animal kingdom, the ability to choose decency and kindness over opportunism and self-interest, even if there is a personal cost to the choice.

Our basic humanity demands that we stand as one community against people who would seek to prevent all Americans from having representative equity under our system of government. We must also acknowledge the fundamental inequity that exists in our society in the interests of preserving power for a few.

Our city’s leaders deserve great credit for working successfully and constructively to stand against the palpable hatred that surrounds us now and that runs throughout our nation. Their work last summer has ensured for all time that when future generations look back on our community, at this time and in this climate, they will see a community of character and decency, and, I am certain, they will be proud of what we did here.

David Eblovi lives in Half Moon Bay. His family was integral in bringing the Black Lives Matter mural to City Hall.

