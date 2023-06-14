This is a response to the Matter of Opinion piece, “GCSD not ‘whitewashing history,’ but avoiding controversial associations” (Review, May 17).
The inaccuracies put forward evidence an erasure of Indigenous people working in their unceded ancestral homelands. In Matthew Clark’s piece, he misstated that the Association of Ramaytush Ohlone backed the name “Chiguan” when, in fact, that organization was not involved at all. El Granada community members invited me, Cata Gomes, executive director of the Muchia Te’ Indigenous Land Trust (muchiateilt.org) to propose a Ramaytush name for the park. I proposed naming the park “Chiguan,” a name that is well-documented to refer to the historical area from Sweeney Ridge to the Pacific Ocean, an area that includes present-day El Granada.
Clark asks ‘Who are we?” Our family’s genealogy is documented: Our Ramaytush ancestors are recorded at Mission Dolores in San Francisco. Those Mission records clearly state our ancestors’ Indigenous names and that our family’s village site is Timigtac along Calera Creek in what is now referred to as “Pacifica.”
The Muchia Te’ Indigenous Land Trust is a women-led Indigenous nonprofit with a majority Ramaytush-descendant-led board. The work that we are doing is here in our ancestral homelands. We are currently working on rematriation of land and cultural revitalization in the Ramaytush-descended homeland of the San Francisco Peninsula. One cultural revitalization program we have involves recovering the Ramaytush language. We have been working weekly with two linguists from University of California, Berkeley’s, Indigenous Language Program (Breath of Life) to build our Indigenous language program. Class participants include Ramaytush relatives, our board, and interested community members. A part of this language revitalization work is bringing back historical Ramaytush names to the coastal community.
Muchia Te’ Indigenous Land Trust is an inclusive organization; we welcome support from many organizations along the coast. We are collaborating with schools, community members and historical societies interested in accurate portrayals of California history from a California native perspective. We are also working with a growing number of environmental activists, a regenerative agricultural/educational ranch, and other nonprofits, including Coastside Families Taking Action. These groups, as well as many community members, support the renaming of the park in El Granada to “Chiguan.” We are grateful for this community support, and we are also grateful to those who spent years working to preserve the parkland that we are still hoping to re-name “Chiguan.”
Cata Gomes is founder and executive director of the Muchia Te’ Indigenous Land Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.