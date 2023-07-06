President Biden signed bipartisan legislation to fund projects across America to modernize public transportation, from roads to airports, rebuild and expand water systems for urban and rural uses, and to hasten the conversion to clean renewable energy. States that have projects ready for construction quickly will receive federal funds for these projects. California, despite its commitment to transform its energy and water infrastructure, is not likely to gain much from this legislative initiative. Why is that?
New York Times columnist Ezra Klein quotes Governor Gavin Newsom as saying, “People are losing trust and confidence in our ability to build big things. You can’t be serious about climate and the environment without reforming permitting and procurement in this state.”
The problem, however, is more than building with federal funds. California is noted for a permit process so burdened with delay and extra requirements that not even private developers can build needed housing projects close to employment. As a result, there is a systemic shortage of housing across California that has risen to crisis proportions in areas like ours.
Half Moon Bay is considering a new effort to address our housing crisis for one small segment of our community, farm labor. A complex across from Cunha Intermediate School is going through the process. This proposed new development is close to the Coast House, a converted motel on Highway 1, acquired by the county in 2020 to house our population of homeless individuals.
These developments concentrate low-income individuals and families, further partitioning our community geographically by wealth and yet do nothing at all to solve a much larger need for housing. Young families with formally solidly middle-class jobs and incomes are not able to live here. Our school enrollments are dropping, and the average age of all residents here is turning our community into a retirement village. The lack of housing has reached a stage that threatens our economic future.
There is no better example of what is wrong than the Big Wave Project in El Granada. After 20 years of reviews, redesigns, re-reviews, and reworks again, it has still not gotten underway. Part of the project is permitted, part of it is still languishing in delay and lacking final approvals. Twenty years to obtain the go-ahead to build anything is absurdly long. It is also absurdly costly.
Big Wave is a poster child for what is wrong in California. The process has become a tool of special interest factions to prevent even popular projects from going forward. Newsom is complaining about a coalition of about 100 environmental organizations that have banded together to oppose legislation to make small changes in the permitting process to enable California to qualify for some of the federal dollars to modernize our energy infrastructure. As Klein says, “The environmental movement is dealing with a bit of dog-that-caught-the-car confusion these days. Hundreds of billions of dollars are pouring into infrastructure for clean energy, and decarbonization targets that were once out of the question are being etched into law.” Our state will not get any of these funds unless we can provide fully permitted, ready-to-go, projects to use them.
We cannot renew our energy infrastructure or restructure our water supply or fix our overburdened transportation systems if it takes this long to achieve a larger goal. Like energy infrastructure renewal, the shortage of housing in California will never be solved if the process of permitting is this dysfunctional. How does Big Wave exemplify this problem?
In 2002 two community businessmen, Steve Barber, and Jeff Peck, came up with a long-term solution to a vexing problem. Their families, like many, include people who came into this world with disabilities. Every community in America has a significant subpopulation of people with special needs, our coastal community is no exception. They decided to build a complex they named Big Wave that would become a permanent curated housing solution for people in our community who have developmental disabilities.
Individuals with developmental disability land near the bottom of the income distribution. To make up for this eventuality, the Big Wave concept included a sister commercial development that will be physically adjacent to a living center. The commercial center will generate profits that by contract are earmarked for long-term support of the adjoining living center. The commercial facilities will also provide work opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.
Twenty years later half of this project, the living center, is ready to go, but the commercial center that is needed to provide a steady supply of funding to sustain the project is still being held hostage in the permit process. A consequence of this delay is a breakdown of the financial model that makes the entire project viable. This is the same problem facing Newsom as he tries to navigate through a sea of well-meaning opposition.
We here in California, with the best intension to protect the environment, to give everyone a voice, to seek the broadest possible agreement, have instead created a monster of delay and confusion. We need to fix this problem, both at the state level and at the local level. Local legislation, like Measure D in Half Moon Bay to limit growth must also be seen as the reason why we have large tracks of property zoned for develop of housing or mixed-use development like Big Wave, yet after 20 years of processing still nothing gets built.
Jim Larimer lives in Miramar.
(1) comment
"There is no better example of what is wrong than the Big Wave Project in El Granada. After 20 years of reviews, redesigns, re-reviews, and reworks again, it has still not gotten underway. Part of the project is permitted, part of it is still languishing in delay and lacking final approvals. Twenty years to obtain the go-ahead to build anything is absurdly long. It is also absurdly costly."
Bad example. They have all the permits. Jeff Peck promised three years ago that theBigWave would have been occupied 18 months ago. They pulled the video they were using that featured challenged adults who really thought BigWave was going vertical this year.
Big Wave looks more and more like a scam. Just try asking them why the promises made to families, (while taking their money and labor), have not been kept.
"Peck said the first part of construction will involve installing utilities. He expects construction to be complete in around 14 months, when he hopes a full ribbon cutting ceremony can take place. " -- August 2020.
https://www.hmbreview.com/news/big-wave-breaks-ground/article_5c4fd11e-e178-11ea-b2ed-277cdec60c40.html
They used vulnerable people as a weapon. But they won't tell you who the lead finance is or the lead contractor. It is really sad what they have done. Which ain't much other than an increase the value of the land they speculated on.
Hopefully, one of them will have the integrity to prove me wrong. We really need a Big Wave
