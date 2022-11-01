There's a big push by both the federal and state governments to convince you to give up your gas-powered cars and gas appliances and go all-electric. They are offering you tax credits and interest-free loans to get you to convert. But this is somewhat deceiving.
Tax credit savings are a function of how high a tax bracket you are in. High-income earners will benefit more than lower-income earners. Interest-free loans are nice, but you still have to buy the item.
All of this ignores the fact that you are being pressured to put all your energy eggs in one unreliable basket that is dependent on PG&E, which can't even provide a steady flow of energy all the time now. I just had a blackout in mid-October and probably the fifth or sixth this year.
But let's say you're thinking of going green. How much is this going to cost you?
To make this financially viable you better first get solar panels with battery backup. Otherwise you are in for sticker shock from the exorbitant bill you will get from PG&E every single month for giving up all your gas appliances. One of my neighbors just installed such a system that cost him around $40,000 for a 3,000-square-foot home.
To go green, you need to convert your home by upgrading your electric panel, buy a new stove, furnace, firepit, outdoor kitchen, water heater and dryer, plus the skilled expensive labor to install it. I could see that costing anywhere from $30,000 to $75,000 depending on brands of appliances and size of home.
So, you’re spending anywhere from $70,000 to well over $100,000 to save $250-$300 a month on your PG&E bill (assuming it goes to $0, which is unlikely). That's probably going to take 20 to 30 years to recoup your investment.
And there's a big push to buy electric cars that cost around $60,000 and up so you can save another $300 a month on not buying gasoline. Now you are saving $550-$600 a month spending $130,000-$170,000.
I don't know about you but I don't have an extra $100,000-plus stuffed in my mattress. Most people will have to refinance their homes thereby increasing their mortgage payments and reducing the monthly savings and stretching out the payback.
For commercial buildings, factories, hotels, restaurants, nurseries and affordable housing complexes, etc., the costs will be staggering. They will not be more efficient or competitive, just broke. I can't see landlords going green either since we have rent control, so they won't be able to pass on the costs. They will just sell, which will reduce supply of rental housing.
I can see this working for new construction as you have to buy appliances anyway. Retrofitting existing homes just doesn't pencil out unless you happen to be in the global warming business.
It’s also very questionable whether doing all this at huge financial cost will move the climate needle. Especially when some of the largest climate polluters like China and India are doing nothing. We need to change their behavior. Good luck with that.
And what makes me most cynical is that this idea is coming from politicians, many of whom have never had a real job or run a company. Their track record in spending or managing projects on budget is terrible, whether it’s on a local, state or federal level. Hard to believe people say that the sky is falling when they've been so wrong, for so long, on so many things.
Steve Hyman lives in Half Moon Bay.
