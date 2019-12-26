Attention Half Moon Bay Parks Commission, City Council, community development director and planners: The word “passive” is defined as accepting or allowing without active response or resistance. Also please note that several years ago the city voted to restrict any and all development of the Poplar bluff area and to keep any uses passive.
I went to the most recent discussion of the Poplar Gateway Plan and a few things became obvious. One is that the above people have lost sight of what the majority want on the bluff and that any development was supposed to be simple. When did they lose their way?
Everything I saw at the meeting was about moving forward with a large development. No one seemed to be listening to those of us who objected.
Planners said they had only one written letter in response to the plans. What about the more than 62 people who spoke at all the meetings I’ve attended who spoke against these plans?
As a result, instead of having a wide unobstructed, panoramic view of the ocean from the bluffs, we’ll live with our own version of “Dollywood.”
Planners are hell-bent to complete a string of “overlooks.” From Poplar Street to Kelly Street, I counted five differently styled “overlooks” that will now impede the natural view of the ocean, sunsets and waves. I thought the main concern was the impact we could have on erosion. Now they want to build right up to the edge of the cliff?
A lot of the people making these decisions haven’t lived here for years to see what happens to everything built on the bluff. To make matters worse, they propose each “overlook” have a garbage barrel. The garbage will overflow. Oh, and that beach volleyball a lot of us didn’t want? They’ve decided to include it anyway.
Back when the Gateway group started planning, it shared its goals:
1. Protect and enhance the natural resources and open space.
2. Consider bluff erosion and sea level rise.
3. Balance access.
4. Provide low-impact amenities for passive enjoyment of the park.
5. Provide for a well-maintained, safe park.
Whatever became of all that? The most frustrating part of this for those of us who will live with this grandiose scheme is the gushing of how wonderful this will be for tourists and retailers. Not once did anyone say how this would benefit residents and their families.
Only five of us spoke at the most recent meeting. Where was everyone else?
Elizabeth Honeyman lives in Half Moon Bay.
