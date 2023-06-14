We received word Friday morning that Bob Senz had passed away the day before. Bob was the founder, owner and community captain of Ocean Shore Co., now Ace Hardware, and a driving force in helping individuals, nonprofits and businesses all over the coast.
I immediately notified a few longtime friends here on the coast. The universal acclaim has been in the thread of “what a great community guy, pillar of the Coastside, constant helpful participant, involved, caring, large footprint, positive impact, countless contributions, wonderful, gracious, kind human being, as real as it gets, remarkable person and a good friend, bottomless sense of charity and compassion” and so on. All this adds up to an understatement.
In 1975, Bob had a small hardware store in El Granada, with big plans underway for the new store in Half Moon Bay. I had just arrived on the Coastside and was looking for some parts. As I walked in the store, he greeted me and asked, “What’s up?” He granted me instant credit and encouraged my every endeavor. Bob introduced me to others including new-to-town artist Jim Rudolf. Bob hired Jim to design, me to build, and January, my wife, to paint the interior signs for his new store and the big Ocean Shore Co. redwood letters for the front of the building. Our optimistic collaboration was born of Bob’s infectious enthusiasm.
Just one story of Bob’s helpfulness goes like this: Coastsider Jim Hipps had a terrible and debilitating stroke in the 1980s; his kids were still at home. Bob immediately contacted Jim’s wife, Francis, and asked her if she’d be willing to work for him at the store. She said she knew nothing about hardware. Bob told her that was not a problem, took her on and showed her the ropes. Within a year, Francis was the go-to person for all that weird hardware store stuff like valve seats, specialty bolts, toilet flush mechanism repair kits or brass fittings. She worked hard; Bob saved that family. I cannot list the many others for whom he made similar commitments. In short, if something was up and you needed help in any way, you went to Bob Senz and he always stepped up.
Jim Hipps subsequently spent years as a participant at the Coastside Adult Day Health Center. To help that program, Bob had the brainstorm for the Pacific Coast Dream Machines event as a fundraiser for the center. He piloted the huge organizational and permitting tasks of founding the event, contacted the car clubs and custom shops, paid all the expenses, got the local nonprofits to sponsor food booths, brought in an army of volunteers, covered out of his own pocket all the losses for the first few years, and made the Dream Machines into a remarkable, beloved, and lasting event, now 30 years on. He always posted himself at the front gate, thanking each person who came. A great many knew him by name; how could you not?
When Bob needed something done at his store, like building a loft, or those huge lumber racks or other remodeling, he would always hire a local contractor, selecting someone skilled but who he knew needed the work. His overall sense of compassion provided a universal buoyancy; it was always delivered with a smile and best wishes all around. Whenever I saw him, his first remark was, “How’s the family?” Wow!
In all these ways and many others, it was my great good fortune to know this man and for all of us to have his foundational and lasting contributions to the Coastside. The scant remarks here fall far short of acknowledging his impact on so many. This was a life well lived, an example well set, an imprint on all those who knew him.
Footnote: Bob Resch, commander of American Legion Coastside Post 474 and a close friend of Bob’s, pointed out that Bob was a Korean War vet and 34-year member of Post 474. He offered that it would be an honor to host a celebration of the life of Bob Senz in their new Vets Garden. This will get organized for sometime this summer, so please stay tuned and try to attend. We would all love to hear what you knew of Bob and how he impressed you, as he impressed so many.
Chad Hooker is a Half Moon Bay resident and chairman of Pacific Coast Dream Machines.
We all need to take a page out of his book… the way he lived his life, his enthusiasm and his appreciation shown towards the Community. That “giving back” vs. “What’s in it for me?” outlook! He will be sorely missed.
This article is a great snapshot of the effect Bob had on people's lives.
About 40 years ago, I was installing a water heater at my house and needed to sweat-fit the pipes. I talked to Bob at Ocean Shore Hardware to make sure I had the right flux, solder, etc. and he asked if I had a propane torch. I told him I was going to buy one at the store and he just gave me one to borrow instead. I offered a security deposit or at least my ID, and he said no, that he trusted me to return it.
A real coastside angel who made a huge impact for a lot of people. He will be missed. (And I still call it Ocean Shore Hardware ;-)
