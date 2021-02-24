In the last decade, two people have died during interactions with local police here on the Coastside. For a small place like ours, this feels out of step with our community and its history. Is this an alarming new trend that requires some change in the way we manage civic life? Has police work changed? Has traditional enforcement of the civil and criminal law been transformed from domestic police work into a domestic military where lethal force is required to maintain order?
The Bill of Rights became constitutional law in 1791. The Second Amendment gives all Americans the right to own guns. The amendment justifies this privilege as necessary to maintain a militia. However, historians suggest the underlying reason was to maintain slavery. Southern states had as many slaves as free citizens and without guns it would be impossible to maintain a slave-based economy. The War of 1812 proved that a well-regulated militia could not protect our nation from foreign invasion. Regardless of what reason lies behind this right, today there are more guns in America than people. Only nations disrupted by guerrilla warfare experience as much gun violence as we do.
A lot has changed since 1791. Today we have sewers, indoor plumbing, electricity, the telephone, the Sherman Act, the airplane, the Federal Reserve, income tax, women’s suffrage, radio, TV and federal public works including airports, roads, and dams. We’ve had a war to end colonialism, a Cold War, a challenge to end Jim Crow, space flight, the personal computer, the internet, endless foreign guerrilla wars called police actions, and the unimagined rise in gun violence.
That is quite a sweep of change as we enter a new era based on information and machine intelligence.
Police work used to be mostly public service. Police helped people in need: drove them to the hospital, helped find lost children or a pet that escaped. Officers directed traffic and served as crossing guards. Police intervened occasionally to calm a domestic disturbance, but most of the time they just assisted people or reminded them that rules of the road are there to protect everyone. Apprehending criminals was a small part of police work.
Today, the proliferation of guns has made police work a dangerous occupation. It has encouraged some departments to adopt a military response to domestic gun violence.
The Founders could not have imagined the proliferation of guns today or how much the way we live has changed. They wrote a living Constitution, one that could be amended in response to the challenges of the future. The Constitution has been amended 16 times since 1791, about every 15 years, to accommodate changes in how we live. The last amendment, the 26th, became constitutional law 50 years ago. Now we need another to make gun violence less commonplace.
No sensible effort to regulate gun ownership would stop hunters with guns or the sport of shooting or even prevent those who feel they need a gun for self-protection. But does anyone need an automatic weapon that can take away a dozen lives in less than a minute for any of these purposes?
Should we demilitarize the police? Yes, absolutely! Police work must be a service that maintains domestic tranquility and not a domestic military at war with domestic violence. Should we disarm the police? No, unless we are willing to first disarm ourselves.
It is time to amend the Second Amendment to restore common sense. It was never intended to make America a dangerous place, but we have become that dangerous place today. The way we live has changed, and so must the right given by the Second Amendment.
Jim Larimer lives in Miramar.
