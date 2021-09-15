The availability of potable water is not a reason to oppose development in drought-threatened California. The view that water should limit development is one of the false claims made by Not-In-My-Back-Yard organizations that want to stop the future. The NIMBY mantra that new development poses risks to the environment, that we will run out of water, is wrong. Less than 5 percent of annual water supply is used inside residences.
There are many NIMBY organizations making these false claims, some with longstanding national stature. Regardless of who suggests that water is a reason to stop building houses, they are wrong.
We humans are part of the environment. Imagining we are separate actors operating outside the environment makes no sense. California is facing a severe housing shortage; it is apparent even here on the Coastside. Homeless people live here under bridges and in the bushes along the Pilarcitos Creek. People are living in RVs and cars parked on coastal roadsides. Our local RV parks, built to serve visitors, have a surprisingly large fraction of permanent residents living in RVs. And multiple families living together in single family residences is a documented problem here on the Coastside.
Accommodating the needs of homeless people and multiple families crowded into single-family residences by building more houses will solve this problem.
In California today 50 percent of the annual water supply stays in streams, lakes and wetlands recharging aquifers or finding its way into the ocean. California’s agricultural industry uses 40 percent of the annual supply with the remaining 10 percent going to urban centers. Urban water use includes industrial uses: making liquids like beer and sodas, drugs, chips and other products requiring water. More than half of the urban use of water is used to water gardens and lawns. At most, 3 percent to 5 percent of California’s annual supply of water is used inside residences.
The trend for water uses in California, both agricultural and urban, is annual improvements in water conservation. For over a decade California agriculture has produced greater yields using less water. Per capita water use in urban settings has been going downward for decades. Water conservation is documented across the state.
California needs to build around 100,000 residential units annually to keep up with population growth. California’s population grows at an annual rate of 0.6 percent; it is 0.7 percent nationally. California’s population growth has been stunted by the housing crisis. Homeless people and crowded families living together are inescapable indicators that we are not building enough new residential units annually.
We must build new housing for the people who are already here. They are using part of California’s annual water supply right now. Building places for people to live indoors and new single-family residences so that families can live separately is just as likely to create less demand for water than more.
Instead of advocating for sustaining hardship, real environmentalism would be looking for sustainable ways to use even less of the annual water supply. The most evident way to make our coastal community drought tolerant and sustainable for the future would be to tap our largest unused supply of fresh water. Every year we pump millions of gallons of cleaned wastewater into the ocean. That is a wasted resource and a real threat to the ocean environment. Recycling is already part of California’s future. Water fountains in Disneyland dispense drinking water recycled as many as three times to thirsty vacationers.
We need houses, not slogans like resist density, to solve this problem.
Jim Larimer lives in Miramar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.