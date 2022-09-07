The Coastside community is facing several problems today: traffic congestion, a housing shortage and the impact of droughts on our water supply. Of these three, only the future prospect of annual water shortages due to the increasing frequency of droughts is an existential threat to life here. Housing without a reliable safe potable water supply is uninhabitable. If we do not solve the water reserve problem created by droughts, some homes here will have to be abandoned.
Until recently our large and abundant reserves of water from local sources and the Hetch Hetchy system made this eventuality seem extraordinarily unlikely. Climate change coupled with an ongoing reallocation of the state’s water resources to sustain California’s agriculture productivity and protect California’s abundant wildlife and fisheries has ended this paper guarantee.
Water recycling would remove this risk. Today our community discharges into the ocean the equivalent of our annual wet year reserve of potable water. If we recycled this water, we would eliminate the impact of future droughts on our water supply. The cost to do this today is equivalent in price to the raw water supply we currently depend upon, so why haven’t we moved forward on recycling?
Recycling has been on the table for over 20 years. It is the perpetual discussion among the 20 elected directors, five each from Half Moon Bay, Granada Community Service District, Montara Water and Sewer District, and the Coastside County Water District. If we had a consensus on how to proceed today, it would still be a decade before we had a fully functioning recycled water supply.
That would be just in time. The approval process required to build anything in California is notoriously slow and expensive. With every additional year of indecision, we are more likely to be too late.
We have no consensus. Why?
The Coastside is a bedroom community for the Peninsula, and 88 percent of the people who live here work somewhere else. We are one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, a wealthy community of white-collar, high-wage workers. The people who live here are busy with work and family life; they pay little attention to regional and local issues.
A measure of this is the forthcoming November election. Eleven of the 20 elected people responsible for our water and sewer services are up for election. At most, two of these people will change after the November election. Nine of the incumbents are unopposed; some have served for more than 20 years.
The lack of consensus is due to these 20 people. The lack of public interest coupled with the same board members for much of the last 20 years means that we will go willy-nilly into the future until the water sword of Damocles finally falls upon everyone living here. Then it will be too late.
There are approximately 25,000 people living here. Of those, 75 percent receive water from CCWD, people living in El Granada, Miramar and Half Moon Bay; and 25 percent, people in Montara and Moss Beach, get their water from MWSD. Sewer services are more complex because parts of Half Moon Bay and all of El Granada obtains sewer services from GCSD, a parks and sewer district. It is not easy to parse the percentages, and estimates can vary. Here is one for the breakout of sewer services for the entire Coastside: 25 percent MWSD, 32 percent GCSD, and the rest, 43 percent, by Half Moon Bay. In terms of residents served, Half Moon Bay serves the greatest number of people. In terms of costs for sewer services, the highest priced services are provided by MWSD and the lowest priced services by GCSD. Therein lies the reason we have no plan for recycling.
Decades ago, anticipating a water crisis here, the Local Agency Formation Commission for San Mateo County recommended that these districts be consolidated. Twenty cooks in the kitchen are too many. A five-member water and sewer board would be more likely to compromise on a plan to recycle. But the barrier is who will pay. People in Half Moon Bay are paying more and people in GCSD less. Consolidation would end this. This is the problem.
What is fair? Who should pay? Those are the questions debated for the past 20 years. A pocketbook issue and an inattentive public is a barrier too steep to overcome.
This will not change until the public becomes interested in solving this problem. We will know that is happening either because we are running out of water and people are losing their homes, or when there is real competition for these critical public offices. The choice is ours.
Jim Larimer is a former member of the CCWD board. He lives in Miramar.
