Please allow me to share a few thoughts about Freya McCamant, a 12-year veteran of Cabrillo Unified’s school board whose last meeting is Nov. 10. She has no knowledge of this being written and will be reading this at the same time as you.
Freya moved with her two small kids, and your dedicated correspondent (the husband), in April 2007. In 2010, she volunteered to play a role in Measure B, a parcel tax measure that provides locally controlled funding for public schools on the San Mateo coastside. In May of that year, I remember talking to a neighbor with kids the same age, and he confided in me that the parcel tax would never win; it had lost five times in a row. My response: “I don’t know much about it, sounds like a long shot, but Freya thinks it is going to win.” Measure E passed with 70 percent (it required two-thirds of the vote) and set in motion a string of victories for funding support for Coastside schools including Measure M (2011), Measure S (2012), Measure B (2018) and Measure I (2019). These parcel tax and bond measures have (and will) improve the Coastside learning environment by modernizing aging buildings and preventing pink slips for some teachers.
One could say that Freya was the right person at the right time, an advocate of school funding at exactly the time that Coastside voters were beginning to appreciate that our schools were facing a crisis of chronic underfunding that was directly reducing the quality of K-12 education. Regardless, Freya’s record in campaigns that support increased funding for Coastside kids is 8-0 (voter approved measures above and three terms as school board member, one of which she ran unopposed).
It takes a village to progress initiatives that improve funding for childhood education, and Coastside voters have embraced financial support for schools. I am hoping our Coastside village will join me in thanking Freya McCamant, a quiet, unassuming champion for educational excellence in our community.
Mark Tholke, husband of Freya McCamant and father of two Coastside girls, is a small-business owner with an office in El Granada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.