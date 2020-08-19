  1. Home
If you want a creative traffic solution, build back roads! Create a way to get from Kelly Avenue to Safeway, and Safeway to Casa Del Mar. Make a way to get from the high school onto Highway 92. Allow traffic from the Half Moon Bay post office onto Highway 92. Make a path to get from Grand View Terrace to Frenchmans Creek, and from Frenchmans Creek to El Granada.

If all the residents weren’t funneled into the main artery, that would solve a lot of problems. Don’t put the back roads on Waze! Put more lanes on Main Street north of Highway 92. Build parking up by Hilltop and shuttle people onto Main Street and beach access. Have a shuttle to Sam’s. Put

tunnel roads under Highway 1.

Chris Voisard

Half Moon Bay

