Like many Bay Area residents, I am in favor of reducing carbon emissions, but a moratorium on new natural gas hookups for residential or commercial buildings will actually increase carbon emissions. While using electricity for vehicles, heating or cooking does not emit carbon, the generation of electricity does.
The California Energy Commission shows that the state generates 35 percent of its electricity from natural gas, while for PG&E the latest report says about 20 percent. However, generating electricity with natural gas is at best only 45 percent efficient, and sending that electricity over transmission lines loses roughly 10 percent. If you do the math you’ll see that it takes over double the amount of natural gas to generate an equivalent amount of energy than if it is used directly, releasing over twice the amount of carbon.
Yes, I purchase electricity from Peninsula Clean Energy, but I also know that the electrons going through the power lines aren’t differentiated by generation source. The bottom line is that at least 20 percent of additional electricity use will likely be generated by natural gas and result in more carbon emissions than using natural gas directly.
This does not seem like the appropriate time to outlaw natural gas appliances given the PG&E outages. Most natural gas homes were at least able to have hot water and use their stoves. Over the long term, a better policy would be to further incentivize the addition of solar panels for new and existing construction, thereby encouraging consumers to use electricity for all of their power needs. Additionally, a carbon tax that consumers can actually see would provide an economic incentive to purchase low-carbon or zero-emission appliances and vehicles.
- Les Deman, Half Moon Bay
