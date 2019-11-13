This letter is to express my support for the proposed Workforce Development Center in the building that formerly housed the Senior Coastsiders Thrift Shop.
The employment program run by Abundant Grace is making a profound, positive difference in the lives of the people served. I have talked with a few of the people experiencing homelessness who are now employed cleaning up our beaches. They approach their job with dedication and with an appreciation that their work cleaning up the littered beaches greatly benefits the people in this community and the tourists that support the local economy.
The addition of a workforce development center to serve the members of our community who are experiencing homelessness will increase the services that are essential to help them achieve self-sufficiency.
The proposed location of the center is ideal, and I don’t believe this new use will have any adverse impacts on the surrounding land uses.
- Allene Zanger, Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.