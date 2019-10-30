  1. Home
I am writing in support of the proposed Abundant Grace Coastside Worker Workforce Development Center on Kelly Avenue.

I am a psychologist and oversee programs and services at LifeMoves, a large provider of homeless services on the Peninsula and in Silicon Valley.  

A workforce development center is a cost-efficient and effective way to visibly and positively impact homelessness. Living without shelter is frequently a result of many factors, but poverty is central to the issue. Entering the workforce will not only help homeless individuals generate income, but will provide the kind of dignity that is uniquely garnered from employment.

Areas west of the coastal range, including Half Moon Bay, lack the infrastructure to effectively support homeless individuals in their efforts to exit homelessness and secure permanent housing. This Abundant Grace initiative is the right project in the right place at a critical time.  

I urge the community to support this important initiative.

 

— Brian Greenberg, Vice President Programs and Services, LifeMoves

