The citizens of a country can choose to embrace loyalty to political party, leader (fuehrer,) or country instead of loyalty to their constitutional justice system. What happens when they take that first step onto that slippery slope?

For the answer, look no further than “Judgment at Nuremberg,” the powerful fictionalized movie about the trial of the actual Nazi judges who administered “justice” during the Third Reich. Most of the world paid far more attention to the trials and sentences of monstrous thugs like Goering, Goebbels, Hess and Himmler than to these relatively obscure judges.

The movie makes the point that the judges, even more than the Nazi thugs, knew they were doing wrong, but did it anyway out of misplaced loyalty. The most important was eminent jurist Franz Schlegelberger, who was the justice minister of the Third Reich. He was portrayed by Burt Lancaster as fictional Ernst Janning. At the movie’s end, Janning asks to speak to the tribunal’s lead judge, portrayed by Spencer Tracy. Janning asks, “How could I have possibly known it would end as it did, with millions of dead?” Tracy replies, “Janning, it began the very first day you sentenced a man to death you knew to be innocent.” A slippery slope indeed.

Burning question: Are the American people about to repeat that same step? Our leader asks us to substitute loyalty to him in place of loyalty to our Constitution. Slippery slope again? Where will it end this time?

Thomas Kirkpatrick

Half Moon Bay

