The citizens of a country can choose to embrace loyalty to political party, leader (fuehrer,) or country instead of loyalty to their constitutional justice system. What happens when they take that first step onto that slippery slope?
For the answer, look no further than “Judgment at Nuremberg,” the powerful fictionalized movie about the trial of the actual Nazi judges who administered “justice” during the Third Reich. Most of the world paid far more attention to the trials and sentences of monstrous thugs like Goering, Goebbels, Hess and Himmler than to these relatively obscure judges.
The movie makes the point that the judges, even more than the Nazi thugs, knew they were doing wrong, but did it anyway out of misplaced loyalty. The most important was eminent jurist Franz Schlegelberger, who was the justice minister of the Third Reich. He was portrayed by Burt Lancaster as fictional Ernst Janning. At the movie’s end, Janning asks to speak to the tribunal’s lead judge, portrayed by Spencer Tracy. Janning asks, “How could I have possibly known it would end as it did, with millions of dead?” Tracy replies, “Janning, it began the very first day you sentenced a man to death you knew to be innocent.” A slippery slope indeed.
Burning question: Are the American people about to repeat that same step? Our leader asks us to substitute loyalty to him in place of loyalty to our Constitution. Slippery slope again? Where will it end this time?
Thomas Kirkpatrick
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The first step in correcting the Nation's drift is to quash the lies currently circulating. (Reference the San Jose Mercury News if needed.)
#1 – The virus. The model which predicted corpses piled like cord wood is not the virus we are fighting. Just look at the death statistics. But those in government are still trying to play it off as if it were. Thus #2.
#2 – Senseless control. We, the governed, permit those – like the Governor – to impose limitations on us when warranted. But when we are lied to, we, as free citizens, may remove our permission. Any law, order or edict based on a lie is invalid. Also see #1.
#3 – Force-feeding fear. Perpetuating fear among the public through exaggeration, mis-reporting of data, mis-representing of this virus as being as deadly as that imagined in the original model, or continuing the lie (see #1) is a criminal act. It is cause for removal.
#4 – Unforgivable. Intentionally damaging millions of lives and livelihoods through reckless disregard for the data collected over the extended shut down period goes beyond criminal. It is unforgivable. It is an act of Treason against the People and should be prosecuted as such.
That's a start.
Oh yes, our National Anthem should play at every sporting event – not just selected events as touted in today's San Jose dog trainer. You honor and acknowledge those who gave their lives so that you can sit in a stadium, free to do so, and enjoy some sport.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.