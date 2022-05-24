The race for San Mateo County Sheriff is not just an ordinary political election; it’s a race between the status quo and the future. A race for all voices vs. select voices. An event resembling that of David and Goliath. It is a race that represents the end of an era of injustices, iniquities and non-accountability. A time to finally lift the cloud of mistrust that has plagued the Sheriff’s Office for far too long.
With all the qualified people in San Mateo County who could have taken on this task, only one woman was brave enough to stand up to the establishment.
Christina Corpus has shown the type of courage we all hope to see more of. She is transcendent; she exudes leadership and maintains a steadfast commitment to the law enforcement profession. Her leadership style embraces community input and collaboration. Her instinct is to be of service, to improve and positively impact people’s lives. Corpus’s leadership style is driven by her high moral standards, compassion and ability to look at things through a humanistic approach.
People who have shared a conversation with Corpus quickly realize how innovative she is. Her story, struggles in life and the law enforcement profession are inspiring. Our deputies and our community deserve a leader of the highest integrity.
Vote Christina Corpus June 7!
— Stacy McCarthy, Half Moon Bay
Wow, yes, this letter captures it. Christina Corpus has already done so much to move the Sheriff's Office towards the service-centered organization it should be. I love the story of how she got some of the Deputies to read at story time at the East Palo Alto library. Great for the kids to see role models in uniform and not be scared of officers when they encounter them later, great for the deputies to get the mental health break they must need from harsh calls and to connect on a personal level with the community. This is good policing. I have been so impressed with the many programs Captain Corpus has championed.
