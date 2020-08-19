  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Letters To Editor

As a longtime resident (all my 36 years), I’ve seen the coast change in many ways. Traffic has always been an issue in one way or another. To me, this year has been worse for one reason: The pandemic has closed so many activities that the coast now finds itself on an extremely short list of seemingly safe places.

This has caused a sharp increase in traffic north and south since March — even when we were supposed to shelter in place. Coming and going has become so frustrating it is ultimately not worth it, unless you leave early and come back very late. Is there really no way of controlling this? Is a deputy available to control traffic? Perhaps we need to turn to calling the non-emergency line when cars are parked on the trail or blocking driveways.

The amount of disrespect from visitors to the coast is perplexing. Especially at this time. When I travel, I do not park on the side of highways or in driveways when designated parking areas are full. And I never leave my trash on a beautiful beach.

I do hope Coastside restaurants offering takeout are at least reaping the benefits at this time. Good luck!

Theresa Goldberg

Half Moon Bay

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments