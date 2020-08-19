As a longtime resident (all my 36 years), I’ve seen the coast change in many ways. Traffic has always been an issue in one way or another. To me, this year has been worse for one reason: The pandemic has closed so many activities that the coast now finds itself on an extremely short list of seemingly safe places.
This has caused a sharp increase in traffic north and south since March — even when we were supposed to shelter in place. Coming and going has become so frustrating it is ultimately not worth it, unless you leave early and come back very late. Is there really no way of controlling this? Is a deputy available to control traffic? Perhaps we need to turn to calling the non-emergency line when cars are parked on the trail or blocking driveways.
The amount of disrespect from visitors to the coast is perplexing. Especially at this time. When I travel, I do not park on the side of highways or in driveways when designated parking areas are full. And I never leave my trash on a beautiful beach.
I do hope Coastside restaurants offering takeout are at least reaping the benefits at this time. Good luck!
Theresa Goldberg
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.