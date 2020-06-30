  1. Home
There was a discussion on the radio about the success of the civil rights movement in South Africa. The commentator was asked if the same cultural shift could happen here in the United States? He answered that he wasn’t certain because in South Africa the Blacks were a majority — and here they are a minority — 12.3 percent of the population.

This was helpful for me in understanding why it is important for all of us to support “Black Lives Matter.” This is the newest wave of the civil rights movement and it can’t succeed without majority support.

This is not about Black vs. white. It’s Everyone vs. Racism. This level of discrimination reaches into every sector of

society and hurts all of us. It is up to all of us to speak up. If you are silent, you are complicit.

As Desmond Tutu said, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

Holocaust survivor, author and lifelong activist Elie Wiesel said, “We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”

This is why I protest. For Black Lives Matter, for the incarcerated children at the border, for the devastation to our environment.

For our democracy.

If not now, then when?

Sue Henkin-Haas

San Gregorio

