There was a discussion on the radio about the success of the civil rights movement in South Africa. The commentator was asked if the same cultural shift could happen here in the United States? He answered that he wasn’t certain because in South Africa the Blacks were a majority — and here they are a minority — 12.3 percent of the population.
This was helpful for me in understanding why it is important for all of us to support “Black Lives Matter.” This is the newest wave of the civil rights movement and it can’t succeed without majority support.
This is not about Black vs. white. It’s Everyone vs. Racism. This level of discrimination reaches into every sector of
society and hurts all of us. It is up to all of us to speak up. If you are silent, you are complicit.
As Desmond Tutu said, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”
Holocaust survivor, author and lifelong activist Elie Wiesel said, “We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”
This is why I protest. For Black Lives Matter, for the incarcerated children at the border, for the devastation to our environment.
For our democracy.
If not now, then when?
Sue Henkin-Haas
San Gregorio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.