Dear Editor:
The Half Moon Bay City Council has published two formal letters concerning the lawsuit it filed against the Montara Water and Sanitary District and the Granada Community Services District.
In these letters it blamed the two northern districts for the lack of closure on the lawsuit, for not agreeing to break the 40-year contract to subsidize the Half Moon Bay sewer rate payers. The City Council has specifically said that its duty is to protect its “sewer rate payers.”
What the city council is not saying is that “rate payers” are not all the Half Moon Bay citizens. Half Moon Bay residents in Miramar and Frenchmans Creek will have to pay for both the lawsuit and any sewer rate increases.
In the various public positions I have held over the years, I always knew that I had to protect all my constituents, not just the ones who meet a specific personal agenda. The City Council seems to have other standards. The current lawsuit is just the latest example of the council driving up costs for all of the Sewer Authority members. It should be noted that the northern districts have done nothing in 40 years to drive up costs unnecessarily for SAM. There is only one party to blame for this wasteful lawsuit: the Half Moon Bay City Council.
Ric Lohman
Montara
Editor’s note: Lohman is a member of the MWSD elected board of directors.
(1) comment
Not sure why Loman is being so childish. A couple of weeks ago, he dared us to ask the HMB City Council what its demands were. He thought he was being funny when he noted that such a request would be denied. As if his side is/was better.
I filed a PRA with Mr. Lohman's agency asking for their demands. Of course, Lohman's team declined to provide. And Ric, well Ric has been told to stifle by the lawyers. He ain't going to respond to demands HE tell US what HIS demands are.
"There is only one party to blame for this wasteful lawsuit: the Half Moon Bay City Council." -- Ric Lohman
We are being led by children. Lohman should keep his mouth shut and let the adults in the room do the talking. All of them need to go. Every single one of them. There are no good guys in this one. Just folks trying to their best for their constituents and doing a lousy job of it. There is no evil decades long conspiracy to take control. Just a bunch of lawyers on all sides who know they are right and are cashing in.
Just a bunch of so called leaders who should all resign. We need to end this fiasco and dissolve SAM. Then create on consolidated agency. Lohman needs to stay out of elected office. His mouth is obviously part of the problem.
