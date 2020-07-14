  1. Home
I cannot think of one good reason you should have used the photo you selected for the July On the Coastside magazine. It was very poor judgment and a very poor decision.

That is true even if the “girls” were over 21 years old, which they were probably not. I hope in the future, better judgment will be applied.

Ann Mori

Half Moon Bay

