I cannot think of one good reason you should have used the photo you selected for the July On the Coastside magazine. It was very poor judgment and a very poor decision.
That is true even if the “girls” were over 21 years old, which they were probably not. I hope in the future, better judgment will be applied.
Ann Mori
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.