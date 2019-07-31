I wanted to add in on the senior housing high rent deal (Review, July 24). I, too, had mine doubled when nothing had changed on my income. I make less than $1,000 a month — a lot less — and yet they sent me a letter weeks before my recertification. That was wrong because I haven’t been here a year yet and my lease agreement states that such an increase won’t be considered until 13 months is up.
Mine was also $103, but went up more than the woman quoted in last week’s paper. Would this be covered under the Rico Act? Why are all our rents so damn different when some of us have exactly the same amount of money coming in and same health insurance? We also have people who are not citizens and never worked, so how does that work? We have questions but no answers.
I’m asking for a hearing with San Mateo housing. I’ll bet I still won’t get the real answer. It sounds like someone has a debt we are getting stuck with.
-Sharon Coster, Half Moon Bay
