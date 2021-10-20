Dear Editor:
I am not driving on Highway 92 or Highway 1 that often but the past few weeks have seen a dramatic daily increase in logging trucks with what appears to be redwood trees. Last week one rolled over on Highway 92. Where are all these trees being harvested? Where are the trucks going, and are the trees being sent overseas or ?
Just curious.
Jeff Rosen
Miramar
