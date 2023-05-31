Dear Editor:
We joke in our house about the "roads to nowhere" — by which we mean the bike paths on the east side of Highway 1 that almost, but don't quite, connect in Miramar (much to the amusement of Nextdoor users).
I cycle up and down from Miramar to Half Moon Bay frequently and love riding on the Coastal Trail, but it takes longer than going on the highway, so I frequently ride along the road. The new bridge has made a big difference to my journey (no more going under the tunnel), but I am always on edge when I have to ride the shoulder between the two pieces of bike path.
I know that there is a plan to connect the pieces of path, and also know it may take a while as the environmental impact is assessed. I have one, seemingly simple, request: Please could we have concrete barriers on the shoulder to protect the cyclists? The city said it was a good idea, but Caltrans didn't want to do it. Caltrans told me to talk to somebody in the county who has not
responded.
Does anyone have any other ideas to keep the cyclists safe (and get some cars off the road)?
Sarah Simnett
Miramar
