Here in the Review and on other forums, I see and hear people begging entitled

others to wear their masks and social-distance for the good of the community. Why do others flout public health rules?

In our passion for individualism, have we forgotten our social responsibilities and obligations? What have we learned from books like “Bowling Alone,” “Coming Apart, the Culture of Narcissism,” and “The Lonely Crowd”? Hasn’t the pandemic taught us anything?

John Maybury

Moss Beach

