Dear Editor:

I read in last week’s Review of the Council’s plan to potentially seize the six parcels west of Railroad Avenue for $91,000. I can understand why Thomas Gearing would oppose the seizing of his property, not to mention the paltry sum of $91,000, that the council is willing to offer.

To note several relevant facts: The Council chose to purchase, without public input, a single home on Kelly Avenue for more than $800,000 a few years ago. (I understand that it’s still empty.) Then there was the buildable, multi-parcel property on the east side of Highway 1 where a former City Council allowed excess soil to be dumped around the perimeter, creating a wetlands, which was and is unbuildable by California law. I understand that case went to trial and the owner was awarded $38 million, which in an appeal was reduced to $18 million. That is still a far cry from $91,000.

If Gearing’s six properties are sorely needed to reduce possible future erosion, then the City Council of Half Moon Bay is obligated to offer truly meaningful compensation.

For the record, I have no connection, financial interest, nor friendship with the property owner. I’m writing solely because I think this is a highly unjust situation.

Claudia Marshall

Half Moon Bay

