As a lifelong Californian, I know that water is a precious commodity. We should all strive to conserve water at all opportunities. I do not advocate for lawns or other water waste.
However, cost is another issue. We are hearing reports of drought restrictions ending and the rollback of surcharges throughout California. Yet there is nothing on Coastside County Water District's web page or notice through the mail about rollbacks for their customers. It would be good to know if our rates are going down, and, if they are not, why? Maybe this is something the Half Moon Bay Review could investigate.
Terri Schoenrock
El Granada
(1) comment
Nobody pays for water. They pay for the system that delivers the water. The system cost pretty much the same no matter the amount if water that passes through it.
There will not be a rate cut.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.