Dear Editor:

Basic question: Why is the city of Half Moon Bay interested in eliminating natural gas in the first place? Isn’t what happened in Texas enough to kill that idea?

Now, unlike Texas, PG&E is part of an intertie, so total unavailability of energy generation capacity is unlikely (though certainly not impossible). But PG&E hasn’t exactly proven reliable at operating that “last mile” needed to deliver energy to the customer. In disaster planning, resilience and redundancy are all-important.

The Half Moon Bay City Council, it seems to me, is moving in precisely the wrong direction by proposing eliminating natural gas as a highly effective method for home heating, cooking, heating water, etc. Not to mention the thousands of dollars we would have to pay to replace our gas appliances with electric. Or the higher energy rates. Heating homes electrically is substantially more costly than doing so with gas.

So, what say you, Half Moon Bay? What’s your point?

Thomas I. Kirkpatrick

Half Moon Bay

